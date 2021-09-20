Anya Taylor-Joy may not have won the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Limited Series last night, but she did steal the show on the red carpet in her custom Dior Haute Couture dress and elegant updo. The night didn’t end once the broadcast was over and the custom gown was placed back on the hanger, however. In fact, even after ditching the dress, Taylor-Joy kept the pale yellow theme going throughout the night, heading to the Emmy after-party in a coordinating lingerie set.

The actress was later photographed stepping out in another Dior Haute Couture look by Maria Grazia Chiuri. This one was less dramatic in construction than her red carpet dress, though every bit as detailed and eye-catching. The pale yellow silk and lace lingerie were topped with a silk gauze cape in the same color, along with a pair of matching Dior shoes. Taylor-Joy also stayed safe throughout the night in a pale yellow face mask.

The whole look could be plucked straight from the 1950s, which is fitting, considering her Emmy-winning show, The Queen’s Gambit, was partially set in the decade. Taylor-Joy’s character, Beth Harmon, had great style in the later part of the series, and one could see her wearing this set to bed the night before a big chess match (of course, only if she was ever sober enough to put it together). It’s a fitting look for a night celebrating the period piece, and though Taylor-Joy didn’t take home an Emmy for her acting in the Netflix show, the series did win for best Limited Series overall.