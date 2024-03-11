You’d think a star leaving the Academy Awards for the after parties would toss off their heavy, hard-to-maneuver-in formal gown for an easier, more party-appropriate mini. Somehow, though, that’s never the case. Do a quick scroll through the looks from last night’s post-Oscar events, almost everyone is wearing gowns. The Vanity Fair party, at least, has became another event for the attendees to show off their fashion chops. That has come to mean long, often cumbersome dresses. But what is an after party for, if not letting loose after a big night, and it’s hard to imagine being able to do that in vintage Marc Bouwer or Maison Margiela couture (not that we’re complaining). Anya Taylor-Joy, though, had the right idea. The actress, who attended the ceremony at the Dolby Theater on Sunday night, actually changed into a little black dress for the ensuing partying. Of course, this was no simple LBD.

Taylor-Joy stepped out at the Vanity Fair party in a custom Miss Sohee look, inspired by a piece from the brand’s fall/winter 2021 collection. While Sohee Park’s original design featured a bodysuit, for Taylor-Joy, she turned it into a mini, featuring a corseted waist and a beautiful, exposed bra with butterfly wing-like adornments. Padded shoulders were decorated with floral-like embellishments and then continued into attached gloves that covered her arms and hands. The look was then completed with a crystal-covered headpiece that attached to two drop pearl earrings.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

The actress put on the dress after changing out of the custom Dior she wore to the ceremony—a modern recreation of the house’s famed Venus dress. Taylor-Joy’s after party choice continues the story of sparkle started by the first look, but in a more late night-appropriate way.

It’s also possible that the headpiece on the Miss Sohee dress reminded Taylor-Joy of Dune, a franchise which she recently joined. It’s reminiscent of similar headpieces Florence Pugh’s character wore in Dune: Part 2, and maybe Taylor-Joy’s will don pieces akin to it in the still-unconfirmed third film. Or, perhaps, we’ve just been brainwashed by all the theme dressing on the red carpet as of late and there’s no connection whatsoever, it’s just a gorgeous outfit to which Taylor-Joy was drawn.