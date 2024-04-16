Anya Taylor-Joy Proves a Little Bit of Sheer Goes a Long, Long Way

Anya Taylor-Joy’s New York City wardrobe just took a sheer spin. After doubling down on dominatrix leather over the weekend, the actress stepped out to Dior’s runway show last night in a chic, elegant twist on the see-through LBD. Sheer, clearly, doesn’t always have to be provocative.

Taylor-Joy attended Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pre-fall 2024 show for the French brand in a tea-length black dress. Her dress was made of wool with a sheer layer overtop. From there, the actress accented her look with matching sheer opera gloves and a thin black belt at the waist. Sleek black pumps, smokey eyeshadow, and a ponytail hairstyle complete with a ladylike headband proved to be the perfect finishing touches too.

As a longtime Dior ambassador, Taylor-Joy is well versed in pulling off a variety of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most statement-making designs—from jaw-dropping red carpet moments, to avant-garde party dresses and The Matrix-inspired outerwear. Here, the actress tackled one of fashion’s hottest trends, sheer fabric, as well as one of fashion’s staple silhouettes, the LBD, in one fell swoop.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Once inside the show’s Brooklyn Museum venue, Taylor-Joy mingled with the night’s other high-profile VIP guests. Naomi Watts, in a plunging springtime dress, took to the front row alongside her teenage daughter Kai Schreiber who made her fashion show debut in a floral sweater and matching skirt. Fittingly, Dior ambassador Charlize Theron also turned the night at the museum into a family affair—she brought her 7-year-old daughter, August, along for the ride. Saltburn star Rosamund Pike looked chic in an all-black look and angular shades while Diane Kruger offered up her interpretation of the Canadian tuxedo.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy also mingled with Dior regulars like Rachel Zegler, Michelle Williams, and NewJeans star Haerin as she took in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection for the brand. Taylor-Joy turned out to be the only major sheer adoptee of the night—but, hey, when Dior comes to New York City, all bets are off.