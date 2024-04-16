Anya Taylor-Joy Proves a Little Bit of Sheer Goes a Long, Long Way
Anya Taylor-Joy’s New York City wardrobe just took a sheer spin. After doubling down on dominatrix leather over the weekend, the actress stepped out to Dior’s runway show last night in a chic, elegant twist on the see-through LBD. Sheer, clearly, doesn’t always have to be provocative.
Taylor-Joy attended Maria Grazia Chiuri’s pre-fall 2024 show for the French brand in a tea-length black dress. Her dress was made of wool with a sheer layer overtop. From there, the actress accented her look with matching sheer opera gloves and a thin black belt at the waist. Sleek black pumps, smokey eyeshadow, and a ponytail hairstyle complete with a ladylike headband proved to be the perfect finishing touches too.
As a longtime Dior ambassador, Taylor-Joy is well versed in pulling off a variety of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s most statement-making designs—from jaw-dropping red carpet moments, to avant-garde party dresses and The Matrix-inspired outerwear. Here, the actress tackled one of fashion’s hottest trends, sheer fabric, as well as one of fashion’s staple silhouettes, the LBD, in one fell swoop.
Once inside the show’s Brooklyn Museum venue, Taylor-Joy mingled with the night’s other high-profile VIP guests. Naomi Watts, in a plunging springtime dress, took to the front row alongside her teenage daughter Kai Schreiber who made her fashion show debut in a floral sweater and matching skirt. Fittingly, Dior ambassador Charlize Theron also turned the night at the museum into a family affair—she brought her 7-year-old daughter, August, along for the ride. Saltburn star Rosamund Pike looked chic in an all-black look and angular shades while Diane Kruger offered up her interpretation of the Canadian tuxedo.
Taylor-Joy also mingled with Dior regulars like Rachel Zegler, Michelle Williams, and NewJeans star Haerin as she took in Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection for the brand. Taylor-Joy turned out to be the only major sheer adoptee of the night—but, hey, when Dior comes to New York City, all bets are off.