Ariana Grande played a supporting role on Broadway yesterday. That is, for the opening night of her boyfriend Ethan Slater’s play Spamalot. Although the singer and actress has been spotted at Slater’s preview performances on two other occasions, her look Thursday just might be her most dramatic yet.

Grande attended opening night wearing a black satin midi dress from Loewe that featured a plunging neckline and a strapless silhouette. She wore a matching black coat loosely around her arms, layered the look with Calzedonia tights, and sported stiletto heels as she greeted fans and signed autographs outside the venue. For glam, Grande continued the Old Hollywood feel of her gown with one of her signature ponytail hair styles, a subtle smokey eye, and a bold red lip. The star completed her look with a pair of pearl drop earrings, sheer opera gloves, and a black clutch.

While the pair entered and exited the venue separately, it’s rather apparent that things are heating up between the two. The sighting comes after the Wicked co-stars first sparkled romance rumors back in July. Per sources close to the couple, “they have a lot in common, especially their theatrical side” and are “a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart.”

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier this week, sources told Us that things between Slater and Grande had become “serious” after the pair had met each other’s families. “Ethan and Ariana’s relationship is going very well and they’re both very involved in each other’s lives,” the insider explained, adding that “Ethan’s met her family. And she’s met his family.”

Allegedly, the couple love that they are both “super family-driven” and Grande’s family has given Slater the “stamp of approval.” Grande and Slater began dating after their respective breakups. Grande finalized her split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, in October and Slater filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay (who he shares a son with) in July.

The pair have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but appear to be more comfortable in stepping out publicly since making their first appearance together in September. Earlier this month, news broke that the pair are living with one another in the Big Apple. “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” sources explained. “They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of [Ariana’s] friends love him.”