Loewe creative director Jonathon Anderson side-hustled this year as the wardrobe designer for Queer and Challengers, but what if he took his talents to Oz? Last night Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo provided something of an answer. The duo attended the National Board of Review Gala in Loewe looks that might have been picked out by Glinda and Elphaba themselves.

Following her Golden Globes appearance in archival Givenchy over the weekend, Grande opted for a baby pink Loewe outfit with a halter-neck gown and a matching shawl. The actress mixed the very classic feel of her dress with a pair of the Spanish brand’s quirky toy peg heels. Erivo, also dressed in Loewe, attended the event in something a bit more befitting for the Wicked Witch of the West.

The British actress donned a sleeveless floor-length gown that exploded into a major structured element towards the bottom. Erivo decided to let her gravity-defying look shine here, pairing it with her usual silver jewelry and her now-signature manicure. The stars were honored with the NBR’s Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration for their work in Wicked.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Globes on Sunday, Grande and Erivo (who were nominated in the best supporting actress and best actress races, respectively) hopped on stage with Wicked director Jon M. Chu to accept the Cinematic Box Office Achievement award. The actresses also just earned SAG nominations and are up at the Critics’ Choice Awards later this weekend, meaning that they’re not slowing down with looks like these anytime soon.

It’s clear that the pair have “held space” for the overtly themed looks they brought to their Wicked press tour, but are adapting said looks specifically for the awards circuit. Grande, in particular, is adding a bit of an Old Hollywood feel to her outfits, with Audrey Hepburn-esque silhouettes done in pale pastels. Erivo, for her part, is continuing her embrace of dark and twisted numbers and seems to have taken a special liking to sculpted silhouettes. Her Golden Globes dress from Louis Vuitton featured a panier-style detail at the center.

Surely, this won’t be the last we see of Grande and Erivo’s themed style this awards season considering the actresses are almost surely going to be nominated at the Oscars in March. Oh, there’s also part two of Wicked which comes out later this year, meaning they’ll have to do this whole press tour thing over again.