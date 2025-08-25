There’s no rest for the wicked, but at least Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had a little bit of a break. Now, less than a year after the first leg of their Wicked press tour, the duo officially reunited and kicked off promotion for Wicked: For Good over the weekend.

Grande, now working with stylist and Image Architect Law Roach, channeled Glinda energy in a powder pink vintage dress from the 1950s. The strapless design featured a fitted bodice that exploded into a pouff midi skirt. She paired it with a slick-back hairdo, pearl drop earrings, and pink satin pumps. Erivo, meanwhile, went down a more sinister route with her look. The British star wore a knit look from the New York label Khaite that put a high-fashion twist on Elphaba’s signature style. Her sleeveless dress was designed with two layers and fell just above the actor’s ankles. Styled by Jason Bolden, she completed the look with black pumps, a selection of metallic jewels, and her signature long nails.

@arianagrande

While these pink-and-black looks are early on in the Wicked: For Good promo cycle (the film doesn’t come out until late November), they reflect the wardrobe signatures Grande and Erivo coined the first time around.

Grande, in particular, took a special liking to vintage designs throughout the Wicked press cycle, wearing 1960s Givenchy couture to the Golden Globes as well as archival finds from the likes of Fendi and Yves Saint Laurent. (Just last week, she and Roach picked out an archival Elie Saab look, so expect much of the same this time around.) And, of course, Grande’s latest vintage dress picked up on her embrace of Glinda pink. Erivo, meanwhile, took a much edgier approach to dressing last year, with dark, romantic looks that channeled her witchy side.

With their latest joint appearance, Grande and Erivo proved yet again: the magic of Oz doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling.