Just when it seemed the Wicked: For Good press marathon had finally taken its last bow, leave it to Ariana Grande and Law Roach to deliver one more show-stopping style moment. Closing out her final presses appearances last week, Grande stepped into an archival look that was a farewell in more ways than one.

Grande and Law sourced a pink bridal gown from Givenchy’s fall 1995 couture collection. The dress continued many of the codes Grande established in her press tour thus far: airy, decidedly romantic, and, of course, pink. It was designed with a scooped neckline, ’90s puff sleeves, and an embroidered maxi skirt and train.

Not only was this one of Grande’s most aptly Glinda-coded looks to date, this gown held special context as it was the final look shown in the final collection designed by Hubert de Givenchy. A fitting choice given the circumstance, and considering Grande’s penchant for archival gems—decades-old Givenchy included—throughout both of her Wicked press tours.

Worn on the runway by model Angelica Boss, the pink dress was the finalé of an emotional send off for one of fashion’s greatest couturiers. Presented at the Grand Hotel in Paris, the fall collection was comprised of jewel-toned skirt suits, Audrey Hepburn-esque LBDs, and ladylike evening wear. At the time, Vogue wrote that the show “ensured his loyal, older customers wouldn’t be left with nothing to wear.”

At the end of the show, Givenchy invited his staff—the les petites mains—and his parade of top models for a final bow. Just a few hours later, he announced that John Galliano would be taking over the brand in what turned out to be a short-lived (but cult-loved) tenure at Givenchy. He served as creative director from 1995 until Alexander McQueen’s appointment the following year.

For her second Wicked press tour, Grande has embraced a wardrobe composed almost entirely of vintage treasures—most notably a series of show-stopping 1950s Glibert Adrian designs and even a McQueen-era Givenchy number at the film’s Paris premiere.

In her hands, method dressing has been changed—for good.