Some dresses are held up by straps, others are zipped into. Ariana Greenblatt’s latest red carpet dress, by the looks of it, appears to be glued to her body. Last night in Los Angeles, the actor made the case for second-skin dressing.

At a pre-Oscars event hosted by Vanity Fair, Greenblatt stepped out in a liquid silk dress from Christian Cowna’s recent fall 2026 show from New York Fashion Week. Done in a midnight blue fabric, the cocktail dress appeared to be held up by next to nothing. It molded to the actor’s figure and featured a frayed neckline and soft drapes along the bustier. Greenblatt paired the dress, which also had a subtle train that pooled on the red carpet, with tousled waves and delicate silver jewelry.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

Cowan sourced archival lace and lingerie fabrics from the 1920s through the ’50s for the collection in an effort to recontextualize the costumes of glitterati like Marlene Dietrich and Doris Day, designs he called “constrictive and unpleasant,” into clothes fit for the modern woman. That ethos manifested in bullet bra corset tops tucked into low-waisted trousers, slinky slip dresses like the one Jenna Ortega wore to the 2026 SAG Actor Awards, and opera jackets worn with sheer garters.

Victor Pagan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For someone like Greenblatt, the collection felt like a natural fit. The 18-year-old actor’s red carpet wardrobe has been full of fashion deep cuts recently, whether it be archival Valentino from 2006 or a Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel corset that Claudia Schiffer modeled on the runway.

Last night, Greenblatt proved once again she’s one to watch on the red carpet.