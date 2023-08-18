Ayo Edebiri’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are No Laughing Matter

Ayo Edebiri has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most exciting new forces. Born in Boston, Massachusetts as the daughter of Barbadian and Nigerian immigrants, Edebiri attended New York University where, despite planning to become an English teacher, she quickly fell into comedy (it’s also where she met fellow burgeoning actress and future co-star Rachel Sennott). Following a few comedy and writing gigs, Edebiri experienced a meteoric breakout in 2022 with her role in comedy-drama The Bear (where she starred alongside Jeremy Allen White). Since, the star has appeared in the raunchy comedy, Bottoms (featuring Sennott, Kaia Gerber, Nicolas Galitzine) and hit series Abbott Elementary and Black Mirror.
And while Edebiri’s ascent in television and film has been rapid, so too, has her status as a style star to watch. Since her time in the spotlight, the actress has favored a mix of both traditionally masculine and feminine styles resulting in a style that remains on the cutting edge. She’s quickly cozied up to brands like Loewe, Valentino, Rosie Assoulin, Wales Bonner, among others and seems to have a particular affinity for Thom Browne’s quirky suiting. Below, take a look back at Ayo Edebiri’s standout red carpet moments.