Ayo Edebiri’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are No Laughing Matter

Ayo Edebiri has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most exciting new forces. Born in Boston, Massachusetts as the daughter of Barbadian and Nigerian immigrants, Edebiri attended New York University where, despite planning to become an English teacher, she quickly fell into comedy (it’s also where she met fellow burgeoning actress and future co-star Rachel Sennott). Following a few comedy and writing gigs, Edebiri experienced a meteoric breakout in 2022 with her role in comedy-drama The Bear (where she starred alongside Jeremy Allen White). Since, the star has appeared in the raunchy comedy, Bottoms (featuring Sennott, Kaia Gerber, Nicolas Galitzine) and hit series Abbott Elementary and Black Mirror.

And while Edebiri’s ascent in television and film has been rapid, so too, has her status as a style star to watch. Since her time in the spotlight, the actress has favored a mix of both traditionally masculine and feminine styles resulting in a style that remains on the cutting edge. She’s quickly cozied up to brands like Loewe, Valentino, Rosie Assoulin, Wales Bonner, among others and seems to have a particular affinity for Thom Browne’s quirky suiting. Below, take a look back at Ayo Edebiri’s standout red carpet moments.

2023: Thom Browne Show Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edebiri wore a full Thom Browne look—strapless midi dress, contrast-stitched coat, staggering heels—for the brand’s fall/winter 2023 couture show in Paris.

2023: Tribeca Festival Manny Carabel/WireImage/Getty Images Edebiri’s sleeveless top and eyelet-trimmed pants gave off a slight rocker feel for the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

2023: Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images The actress looked buttoned up in a white blouse and embroidered pencil skirt for a Chanel dinner in New York City.

2023: BAFTA Television Awards Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images Attending the BAFTA Television Awards with The Bear actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Edebiri went with a semi-sheer and floral dress from New York brand Puppets & Puppets.

2023: SXSW Festival Gary Miller/WireImage/Getty Images While Valentino is widely known for a particular shade of pink, Edebiri donned a few of the Italian brand’s red, ‘60s-esque pieces for the 2023 SXSW Festival.

2023: Film Independent Spirit Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The mini silhouette is not a frequent choice for the actress, but for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards, she dazzled in a metallic dress and gold sandals.

2023: SAG Awards VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images For the 2023 SAG Awards, Edebiri chose a patterned, princess-style Emilia Wickstead gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

2023: Critics Choice Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Edebiri’s caped, lingerie-inspired Thom Browne look was one of the standout red carpet moments from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

2023: AFI Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images The black shade of Edebiri’s oversized hair bow perfectly matched with her leather combat boots for the 2023 AFI Awards.

2023: Golden Globe Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2023 Golden Globes, Edebiri looked like a modern Cinderella in this two-piece Rosie Assoulin look and dramatic opera gloves.

2022: Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taking power suiting to hooded territory, the actress went with a sustainable Rosie Assoulin look for the Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television event in Los Angeles.

2022: Gotham Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edebiri looked angelic for the 2022 Gotham Awards in this tiered, two-tone Giambattista Valli couture gown.

2022: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Again in Thom Browne, Edebiri turned up to the 2022 CFDA Awards in a mint and white suit set complete with a pleated skirt and cropped tuxedo jacket.

2022: Time 100 Next Gala KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images Edebiri was among the first wearers of this now-viral Loewe balloon dress when she wore the piece for the Time 100 Next Gala.

2022: Elle Women In Hollywood Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Elle Women In Hollywood event, Edebiri kept things business-casual in a powder blue suit and silver heels.

2022: Primetime Emmy Awards Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edebiri has always been one to mix things up, like when she nixed her recent suiting streak for a romantic Giambattista Valli gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

2022: HCA TV Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images There’s no such thing as too many patterns—for the HCA TV Awards, Edebiri packed on the plaid in this Thom Browne suit set and matching bag.

2022: The Bear Premiere Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress layered a black, feather-trimmed dress over a red pussy bow blouse for The Bear premiere.