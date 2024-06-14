Polly Pocket Would Be Jealous of Ayo Edebiri’s Sculptural LBD

Ayo Edebiri’s little black dress isn’t for the basics. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress brought a sculptural twist to the tried-and-mini dress.

Edebiri slipped into a strapless Marc Jacobs number to appear on the late night show. Like any quality LBD, the power of Edebiri’s look was within its silhouette rather than an overly fussy textile. Her dress featured a swooping 3D neckline that flowed into a micro-mini skirt complete with a prominent flare that would make Polly Pocket jealous. The actress amped up her outfit sheer black tights and slingback heels by Manolo Blahnik. For glam, Edebiri channeled Old Hollywood starlets with a slicked-back ‘do and dewy makeup.

Over the past few days, Edebiri has been letting her fashion freak flag fly while promoting her role in Inside Out 2. She kicked off the week in some artsy Dries Van Noten pattern play that she followed up with a gargantuan parachute Loewe pants—sorry Drake, we much prefer Edebiri’s cargo moment. With her latest outfit, even in something as simple as a little black dress, Edebiri managed to bring quite the fashion girl touch to things.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

During her chat with Fallon, Edebiri discussed her Emmy and Critics Choice-winning role in The Bear, her directorial work, and her voicing role in Inside Out 2. For The Bear’s upcoming third season, Edebiri directed an episode in addition to her part in the hit series as the chef Sydney Adamu.

“No, the opposite,” Edebiri said when asked if she had planned to foray into directing. “I was so afraid of it. I met Chris Storer who created the show when I was like 22 or something and he was like ‘You’re a director.’ And I was like ‘No, I’m just nosy,” she joked.

“He was like ‘You are director, whenever you have a spare second, just come on set, ask me questions, watch movies.,” I still think it’s because I’m nosy and opinionated. I’m a Libra.”