Ayo Edebiri took home her first Golden Globe award in a tea-length Prada gown on Sunday. The siren red piece kept with what we’ve come to expect from Edebiri’s eclectic, singular style, one that has quickly shaped her into one of Hollywood’s most consistent dressers. Yesterday, though, The Bear actor proved the power of a quality retro reference as she made her rounds on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Our first lady of Hulu was spotted arriving to the late-night show in Los Angeles wearing a fit Jackie O would be proud of. For starters, the actor’s flipped bob recalls Kennedy’s classic White House–era haircut, but the similarities don’t end there. The star’s patterned scarf, which she wrapped loosely around her shoulders, and trenchcoat were straight out of Jackie’s go-to playbook. Kennedy championed the scarf-coat pairing throughout the ’60s and ’70s, wearing the look everywhere from the airport terminal to the halls of the White House. Sometime’s she’d tuck the scarf into her jacket, tie it around her neck à la Edebiri, or simply wrap it around her head.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Edebiri made sure to add her own stylings to the otherwise pared-back look. Her bodycon knit dress from Khaite served as a sleek base for her accessory choices to really take over, while her simple handbag and black stilettos proved the perfect finish. Call her Ayo Kennedy Onassis.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

It’s been a whirlwind past few days for Edebiri, who took home the Golden Globe for her performance in The Bear. During a now viral speech, in which she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, Edebiri shouted out Hollywood’s hardworking assistants. “There’s so many people who I probably forgot to thank and—oh my god, all of my agents and managers assistants,” she said, adding, “The people who answer my emails. Y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.”

During her sit-down with Kimmel, Edebiri addressed the moment, saying that she heard from her agent’s assistant, who said her speech was “very sweet.” The actor went on: “I started out as a writer’s assistant; I’ve assisted before. They’re just very hard jobs and they’re often thankless.” A woman for the people.