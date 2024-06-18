Ran out of pages in your passport? Ayo Edebiri has found a solution. An off-the-runway one at that. Last night, the actress slipped into an avant-garde maxi dress that appeared to hint at her frequent flyer status.

Edebiri showed off a look from Matthieu Blazy’s fall 2024 runway show for Bottega Veneta to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Although the actress’s dress was designed in a rather sculptural silhouette—a cowl neckline accented by draped paneling along the skirt—it was the piece’s multi-color pattern that really did the talking. The gown was etched with what Blazy dubbed as “memory” prints: overlayed passport stamps and coordinates in varying shades of black, dark blue, and red. It wasn’t immediately clear, however, if any of the stamps are from Ireland.

Working with the stylist Danielle Goldberg, Edebiri went about the remainder of her look in a rather sleek fashion. She pulled her hair back into a slick bun and topped everything off with a stack of silver ear cuffs and strappy black pumps.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Edebiri’s dress was part of a wider range of passport-printed garments that debuted during Blazy’s fall runway. The Bear actress managed to bring an edgier feel to the dress by way of her black sandal heels and sculptural ear pieces rather than the black mules that debuted in February.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Edebiri is currently promoting both the upcoming season of The Bear and her voicing role in the animated film Inside Out 2. She kicked things off in style with a full Dries Van Noten moment which proved that socks and heels are, in fact, back. Edebiri then followed that up with a Loewe menswear ‘fit, comprised of an Office Siren suit vest and ballooning parachute pants, and a Marc Jacobs mini dress that would make Polly Pocket jealous.

In a world of celebrity method dressing it’s refreshing to see someone like Edebiri prioritize her personal fashion sense over the likeliness of her on screen characters—and especially with runway looks of this quality. But, truly, we’re not quite sure how an Inside Out 2 themed press tour would pan out.