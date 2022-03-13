Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Awards season is back in such a big way that there are not one, but two ceremonies this Sunday: the 75th annual British Academy Film and Television Awards (better known has the BAFTAs) as well as the Critics Choice Awards. The latter ceremony is being held in simultaneously in Los Angeles and London making it convenient for stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Ariana DeBose who received nominations from both the British Academy and the Critics Choice Association. While the BAFTAs are often referred to as the British Oscars, its red carpet is generally rife with more risk-taking looks than its Hollywood counterpart. Tonight,Daniel Kaluuya kicked things off infuzzy, fresh-off-the-runway Prada, and Lady Gaga served up her even more panache than on her House of Gucci press tour—unsurprisingly, given that the ceremony presents her best chance at winning big that Oscars snub. See her ensemble and watch this space for those to come.