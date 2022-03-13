AWARDS SEASON

BAFTAs 2022 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

Awards season is back in such a big way that there are not one, but two ceremonies this Sunday: the 75th annual British Academy Film and Television Awards (better known has the BAFTAs) as well as the Critics Choice Awards. The latter ceremony is being held in simultaneously in Los Angeles and London making it convenient for stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Ariana DeBose who received nominations from both the British Academy and the Critics Choice Association. While the BAFTAs are often referred to as the British Oscars, its red carpet is generally rife with more risk-taking looks than its Hollywood counterpart. Tonight, Daniel Kaluuya kicked things off in fuzzy, fresh-off-the-runway Prada, and Lady Gaga served up her even more panache than on her House of Gucci press tour—unsurprisingly, given that the ceremony presents her best chance at winning big that Oscars snub. See her ensemble and watch this space for those to come.

Lady Gaga
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

In custom Ralph Lauren and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Florence Pugh
Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Naomi Campbell
Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In Burberry with Fawaz Gruosi jewelry.

Daniel Kaluuya
Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images

In Prada.

Salma Hayek
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Riz Ahmed
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Lashana Lynch
Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images

In Prada, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and an Omega watch.

Ariana DeBose
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Rachel Zegler
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sienna Miller
Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Alana Haim
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Hunter in Dior couture.

Jessie Buckley
Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Rebecca Hall
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

In Dior couture and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Daisy Ridley
Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Lucy Boynton
Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

In Chanel couture.

Daisy Edgar-Jones
Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

In Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rebel Wilson
Photo by Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli couture.

Emma Watson
Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Léa Seydoux
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Wunmi Mosaku
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs and Chopard jewelry.

Ann Dowd
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Simone Ashley
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. Archives jewelry.

Caitriona Balfe
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé.

Emerald Fennell
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

In Gucci.

Sophie Okonedo
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Valentino.

Julia Ducournau
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Bimini Bon-Boulash
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Kodi Smit-McPhee
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Emilia Jones
Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Haley Bennett
Photo by Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

In Valentino couture.

Sebastian Stan
Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Ella Hunt
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

In Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Michael Ajao
Photo by Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Morfydd Clark
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Valentino.

Céline Sciamma
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Renate Reinsve
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Paapa Essiedu
Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images
Emma Appleton
Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Ellie Bamber
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

In Chanel.

Adwoa Aboah
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Naomi Ackie
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Himesh Patel
Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images
Millicent Simmonds
Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Paolo Sorrentino and Filippo Scotti
Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images