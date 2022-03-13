Awards season is back in such a big way that there are not one, but two ceremonies this Sunday: the 75th annual British Academy Film and Television Awards (better known has the BAFTAs) as well as the Critics Choice Awards. The latter ceremony is being held in simultaneously in Los Angeles and London making it convenient for stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Ariana DeBose who received nominations from both the British Academy and the Critics Choice Association. While the BAFTAs are often referred to as the British Oscars, its red carpet is generally rife with more risk-taking looks than its Hollywood counterpart. Tonight, Daniel Kaluuya kicked things off in fuzzy, fresh-off-the-runway Prada, and Lady Gaga served up her even more panache than on her House of Gucci press tour—unsurprisingly, given that the ceremony presents her best chance at winning big that Oscars snub. See her ensemble and watch this space for those to come.

Lady Gaga Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images In custom Ralph Lauren and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Florence Pugh Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Naomi Campbell Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images In Burberry with Fawaz Gruosi jewelry.

Daniel Kaluuya Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images In Prada.

Salma Hayek Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Gucci.

Riz Ahmed Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Gucci.

Lashana Lynch Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images In Prada, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and an Omega watch.

Ariana DeBose Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Rachel Zegler Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sienna Miller Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images In Gucci.

Alana Haim Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Hunter in Dior couture.

Jessie Buckley Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images In Alexander McQueen.

Rebecca Hall Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images In Dior couture and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Daisy Ridley Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Lucy Boynton Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images In Chanel couture.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images In Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Rebel Wilson Photo by Dave J Hogan via Getty Images In Giambattista Valli couture.

Emma Watson Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Léa Seydoux Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Wunmi Mosaku Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Marc Jacobs and Chopard jewelry.

Ann Dowd Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Simone Ashley Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Valentino and Tiffany & Co. Archives jewelry.

Caitriona Balfe Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images In custom Armani Privé.

Emerald Fennell Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images In Gucci.

Sophie Okonedo Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Valentino.

Julia Ducournau Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Bimini Bon-Boulash Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Kodi Smit-McPhee Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Emilia Jones Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Haley Bennett Photo by Dave J Hogan via Getty Images In Valentino couture.

Sebastian Stan Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images In Givenchy.

Ella Hunt Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images In Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Michael Ajao Photo by Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Morfydd Clark Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Valentino.

Céline Sciamma Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Renate Reinsve Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Paapa Essiedu Photo by Joe Maher via Getty Images

Emma Appleton Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ellie Bamber Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images In Chanel.

Adwoa Aboah Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Naomi Ackie Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Himesh Patel Photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images)

Sharon Duncan-Brewster Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Millicent Simmonds Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.