The BAFTA Awards was a good night for many: director Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand, both of whom led wins for the evening with Nomadland (the movie took home the awards for Best Film and Best Leading Actress, among others); Youn Yuh-Jung, who described English people as “very snobbish, but not in a bad way” in her acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari. The awards show, which took place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Royal Albert Hall in London, was also a good night for fashion. A mixture of in-person attendees and folks Zooming in digitally wore show-stopping looks: from Emerald Fennell in draped Roland Mouret to Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, who wore Louis Vuitton (with, it’s worth noting, nary a Pete Davidson in sight). See all the looks you can’t miss from this weekend’s awards ceremony, here.

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Emerald Fennell in Roland Mouret. Photo by Zoe McConnell/via Getty Images

Riz Ahmed in Prada. Courtesy of Instagram

Daniel Kaluuya in Alexander McQueen. Courtesy Alexander McQueen Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Pertegaz and Bulgari, and Nick Jonas in Giorgio Armani. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Youn Yuh-Jung in Dior. Courtesy of Dior

Dominique Fishback in Georges Hobeika. Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ABA

Rose Byrne in Miu Miu and Messika jewelry. Courtesy of Miu Miu

Tom Hiddleston in Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Cartier. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Alan Kim in Thom Browne. Courtesy of Thom Browne

Andra Day in Elie Saab. Courtesy of Instagram

Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Renée Zellweger in Giorgio Armani. Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby in Versace and Cartier. Courtesy of Instagram

Anna Kendrick in Zuhair Murad. Courtesy of Instagram

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace. Courtesy of Instagram

Felicity Jones in Valentino and Cartier. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Dior. Courtesy of Dior

Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen. Courtesy of Alexander McQueen Instagram

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton. Courtesy of Instagram

Pedro Pascal in Prada. Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images