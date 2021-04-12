The BAFTA Awards was a good night for many: director Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand, both of whom led wins for the evening with Nomadland (the movie took home the awards for Best Film and Best Leading Actress, among others); Youn Yuh-Jung, who described English people as “very snobbish, but not in a bad way” in her acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari. The awards show, which took place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Royal Albert Hall in London, was also a good night for fashion. A mixture of in-person attendees and folks Zooming in digitally wore show-stopping looks: from Emerald Fennell in draped Roland Mouret to Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, who wore Louis Vuitton (with, it’s worth noting, nary a Pete Davidson in sight). See all the looks you can’t miss from this weekend’s awards ceremony, here.