FASHION

6 Chic Ways to Wear Beach Cover-ups

These aren’t your average sarongs and caftans.

by Christina Holevas
rianne von rompaey
Photograph by Colin Dodgson, styled by Sara Moonves. Rianne Van Rompaey wears Paco Rabanne dress, Black Jack top, and vintage shoes from Resurrection Vintage, New York.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

During the summer months (and in the midst of this sweltering heat wave), we’re often wearing as little clothing as possible. But fewer items doesn’t necessarily mean diminished creativity. Expressing your personal style on a 90-degree day can be a fun challenge, especially when heading to the beach or the pool. Beach cover-ups and bikinis offer a rare opportunity for layering in the summer, so why not have a little fun with them? Although cover-ups can easily fall into the cliché (but still chic!) caftan or sarong categories, there are plenty of other smart ways to dress that seamlessly transition into dinner or a night out. Unexpected materials and shapes—like silk skirts, chiffon blouses, or even a pair of PJs—can become a cool way to cover up (or show just enough) on your next summer vacation. For inspiration on how to style these looks, check out our guide below.

The Slip Skirt

This summer’s hero item looks as good on the beach as it does on the street. We love it paired with a scarf blouse, teeny bikini, and chunky sandals to anchor the look.

Guilietta Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Mini Skirt
$240
Doen
Signature Monogram Pareo
$280
Toteme
August Bikini Top and Botton
$195
Mare Perpetua
Shel Leather Sandals
$210
A.Emery

The White Maxi

The chic office staple is an elegant way to dress up your summer swimsuit. Here, a maillot serves as a sleek top, and pairs nicely with poppy accessories.

The Gael Skirt
$248
Solid & Striped
Nineties Maillot
$300
Matteau
Small Nylon Sling
$48
Baggu
Spike raffia mules
$1,390
Alaia

The Chiffon Blouse

From downtown darling Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s recent collaboration with J.Crew, we love this chiffon blouse that sits perfectly over a black bikini.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew sheer embellished top in chiffon
$198
J.Crew
Smocked Bikini Top and Bottoms
$290
Toteme
Sheer Mesh Tote Bag
$248
Tory Burch
Nettie leather sandals
$325
Aeyde

The Sheer Dress

If you want to dip your toes into the sheer trend, the beach might be an easy place to start. This airy dress from The Frankie Shop covers just enough, while still allowing a hint of suggestion.

Madeline voile midi dress
$195
The Frankie Shop
Gina seersucker bikini
$230
Hunza G
DVN 215 Sunglasses
$242
$345
Dries Van Noten
Emilie Bag in Raffia
$920
The Row

The Terry Bloomers

Terry cloth might be a go-to material at the pool, but it’s rare to see it on a pair of bloomers. These shorts will look adorable with a simple maillot and oversized button-up.

The Hera Bloomers
$165
Suzie Kondi
Square Neck Open Back One Piece
$250
Anemos
Lui striped cotton-blend poplin shirt
$195
The Frankie Shop
Ernest Sandal
$550
Emme Parsons

The PJ Set

Take your best pajamas out of the bedroom and onto the pool deck for a cute and easy way to cover up.

Poplin Shirt and Shorts
$395
Tekla
The Plunge and The String Bikini
$176
Cuup
Tubi Pearl And Shell Necklace
$188
Éliou
Twist Leather Sandals
$290
St. Agni