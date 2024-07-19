6 Chic Ways to Wear Beach Cover-ups

During the summer months (and in the midst of this sweltering heat wave), we’re often wearing as little clothing as possible. But fewer items doesn’t necessarily mean diminished creativity. Expressing your personal style on a 90-degree day can be a fun challenge, especially when heading to the beach or the pool. Beach cover-ups and bikinis offer a rare opportunity for layering in the summer, so why not have a little fun with them? Although cover-ups can easily fall into the cliché (but still chic!) caftan or sarong categories, there are plenty of other smart ways to dress that seamlessly transition into dinner or a night out. Unexpected materials and shapes—like silk skirts, chiffon blouses, or even a pair of PJs—can become a cool way to cover up (or show just enough) on your next summer vacation. For inspiration on how to style these looks, check out our guide below.

The Slip Skirt

This summer’s hero item looks as good on the beach as it does on the street. We love it paired with a scarf blouse, teeny bikini, and chunky sandals to anchor the look.

The White Maxi

The chic office staple is an elegant way to dress up your summer swimsuit. Here, a maillot serves as a sleek top, and pairs nicely with poppy accessories.

The Chiffon Blouse

From downtown darling Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s recent collaboration with J.Crew, we love this chiffon blouse that sits perfectly over a black bikini.

The Sheer Dress

If you want to dip your toes into the sheer trend, the beach might be an easy place to start. This airy dress from The Frankie Shop covers just enough, while still allowing a hint of suggestion.

The Terry Bloomers

Terry cloth might be a go-to material at the pool, but it’s rare to see it on a pair of bloomers. These shorts will look adorable with a simple maillot and oversized button-up.

The PJ Set

Take your best pajamas out of the bedroom and onto the pool deck for a cute and easy way to cover up.