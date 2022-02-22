Bella Hadid Puts a Sleek Spin on a Burberry Trench

If anyone can make something look cool, it’s Bella Hadid. The model has become known for her eclectic street style, always one to pick up on trends early, if not start them all together. So, when Hadid gives her endorsement to a piece of clothing, it’s important to take notice. And lately, one garment has seemingly been on heavy rotation in Hadid’s closet, a classic piece we haven’t heard about in a while—the Burberry trench. Of course, Hadid is putting her own modern spin on this closet staple.

On Friday, Hadid joined Burberry at their flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate the brand’s spring 2022 collection. For the evening, the model opted to wear a full monochrome Burberry look, a khaki-colored, partly sheer bodysuit with cutout on the sides, and a pair of high-waisted, skin-tight pants in the same hue. Hadid then finished off the ensemble with a classic Burbery trench, albeit with a twist. Hadid’s coat was sleeveless, and featured a triple lapel, adding a bit of volume and geometry to the age-old style. It’s a fitting piece to wear to an event celebrating Ricardo Tisci’s spring/summer 2022 collection, which played with the classic trench silhouette, deconstructing it and putting it back together in various formations. Tisci showed many variations of the piece in the collection, which originally debuted in September 2021, including a backless trench, caped trench, and Hadid’s sleeveless variety.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The all-khaki look comes not long after Hadid first embraced the Burberry trench earlier this month. While walking around NYC, Hadid opted to wear a much more traditional, black version of the jacket, though she of course still added some edge with her styling. As spring creeps closer and temperatures warm, it’s very possible we see more of these trenches, not only on Hadid, but throughout the fashion zeitgeist.