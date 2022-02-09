Bella Hadid Proves the Burberry Trench Can Have an Edge

Bella Hadid is now a businesswoman, in case you couldn’t tell from her many Instagrams about her “brain care beverage” company Kin Euphorics. (She’s even started mainting office hours.) But just because she’s started occasionally dressing professionally doesn’t mean she’s done so in the traditional sense. See: the bright pink, ‘80s-style double-breasted blazer she recently wore while posing with a Kin cocktail on Instagram. And while a Burberry trench coat and button-down buttoned all the way up to the top may sound conventional, the ensemble she wore while stepping out in New York City on Tuesday still had an edge.

From a distance, Hadid could have been your regular ole 9-to-5er clutching a notebook and manila envelope in tow. But upon closer inspection, there was something more to her professional look. She went with a black version, unbelted version of the trench, and paired it with the material of the moment—black leather—in the form of motorcycle gloves and baggy pants. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, not to mention Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, would no doubt approve. In keeping with the subtle Matrix vibe, she accessorized with a black pair of sunglasses. Even though she was wearing sneakers, and later swapped out her papers for a Louis Vuitton shopping bag, Hadid could very well have been headed into the office.

Bella Hadid is seen in Tribeca, New York City, on February 8, 2022. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images

To Hadid, being among relatively few celebrities not to work with a stylist has held a special significance. “I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that,” she recalled last month in an interview with WSJ. “In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?”