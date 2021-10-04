Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga made a perfect pair at the premiere of their upcoming movie, Passing, at the New York Film Festival. The costars matched in black trench coats as they took the stage after a screening of the movie on Sunday night. Both were refined takes on a current moment for the leather (or in some cases, faux-leather) trench. We’ve seen Kim Kardashian West in one while wearing a gimp mask, and Cardi B recently wore a spiked version over in Paris.

Technically, Negga was wearing a leather trench coat dress by Alexander McQueen for the event. Thompson, on the other hand, put on her trench following the red carpet, covering up the silk and lace Rodarte gown she wore earlier in the night. Thompson finished off her look with a 1920s-era hairstyle, fitting considering the movie is set in the time period.

Negga and Thomspon were also joined on the red carpet by the film’s director, Rebecca Hall, who wore a black two-piece set and also opted to put on a trench for the post-screening chat.

Passing—Hall’s directorial debut—tells the story of childhood friends, Irene and Clare, played by Thompson and Negga, who reconnect after years apart, only for Irene to find out that Clare has been “passing” as white for years. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix on November 10th.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images