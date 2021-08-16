Bella Hadid is Taking Vacation Style to the Next Level

Bella Hadid rarely gets a chance to go on vacation, but when she does, you’d best believe she’ll make it loud and clear on Instagram—typically while wearing one of her many, many intricate one-pieces and bikinis. And since touching down in Ibiza last week, the 24-year-old supermodel has been on a roll, both in continuing to embrace the ‘90s and early aughts and spotlighting up-and-coming designers, taking care to tag them in a series of impromptu photoshoots.

Hadid’s first post consisted of no less than 10 photos of herself in a sunset-printed bikini and mesh mini skirt by the New York-based label PRISCAvera. Topping off her braided pigtails with a bandana, she accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses by Kim Kardashian’s personal stylist, Veneta Carter; gold jewelry, including nameplate hoop earrings and a belly chain; and temporary tattoos by the artist Dani Egna’s eponymous label INKED by Dani, in the shape of a teeny butterfly and three simple dots below her belly button. In another homage to the ‘90s, she completed the look with patent-leather platform flip flops from the Italian street-style stars Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini’s label The Attico.

The next day, Hadid gave the demi-couture designer Dilara Findikoglu’s new swimwear line a boost by sharing snapshots of herself sprawled out on the grass in a red bikini accented with gold chains. Ever committed to monochrome, she paired it with her go-to red rectangular glasses with rhinestones spelling out “Chanel.”

For her next monochrome look, Hadid went with white, pairing Yeezy foam runners with a sheer halter-top coverup atop a bikini. And that wasn’t all: Later on Sunday, Hadid gave fellow model Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear label Inamorata a shoutout while playing backgammon, sipping white wine, eating pepperoni pizza.

Hadid’s latest, also shared on Sunday, serves as a preview of Marshall Columbia’s next collection, featuring a baby-blue leotard with cutouts and strings of funky beads. (The Brooklyn-based designer, who also counts Emma Emhoff and Dua Lipa among his fans, only just launched his namesake label amid the pandemic.) Hadid stuck to blue with more flip-flops, this time by Miu Miu, and boot-cut jeans from the designer and vintage collector Sami Miró. There was no missing what’s perhaps her most nostalgic accessory yet since touching down in Ibiza: a butterfly hair clip in neon green.