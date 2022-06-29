If couples that dress together, stay together, then Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, are clearly in it for the long haul. Seriously, if you told us this couple sat on a couch and scrolled Depop together in their free time, we’d believe you. Every time the pair is spotted out together, they’re draped in more secondhand and vintage pieces than a mannequin at a Goodwill shop. But while both seem to love a good mismatched look, they have an even stronger affinity for coordinating their outfits—whether by elevating sweats, embracing knits, or adding touches of leather. The more time Hadid and Kalman spend together, the more their wardrobe seemingly becomes one, and their outfits from their most recent outing prove this point even further.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted walking around downtown Manhattan arm in arm, both wearing summer white looks. For her part, Hadid wore a white above-the-knee skirt with a matching button-up tank top. She paired the set with some knee-high, light brown leather boots, a white shoulder bag, and a blue and orange scarf draped over her shoulders. While just a day prior, the model was rocking a faux-shaved head at the Marc Jacobs show, on Tuesday, she was back to her regular Andy Sachs-esque haircut.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Per usual, Kalman followed the brief and looked as easy-breezy as his girlfriend in a white Ralph Lauren Polo button-up and a pair of off-white cargo pants. Together, the couple looked like they could easily be heading out to dinner in Greece, but instead, with their island-ready looks, they turned the streets on NYC into their own summer vacation destination.