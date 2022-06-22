Cue Maddona’s “Vogue” because Bella Hadid is in her Andy Sachs era. Specifically, she seems to be living the real world version of that one sequence after Andy finally finds her rhythm at Runway (and she gets access to the fashion closet thanks to Nigel). The model was spotted in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday looking like she was trying to get her hands on the latest Harry Potter manuscript before Miranda Priestly realized she’s not at her desk.

The comparison absolutely stems from Hadid’s hair, because if you told us she gave her stylist a photo of Anne Hathaway on the set of The Devil Wears Prada, we would believe you. The bangs and feathered cut are a dead ringer for Andy. Of course, the fact that Hadid is toting a laptop around helps complete this assistant fantasy, but in reality, the model likely gets coffee for no one. Instead, she was probably just off to a business meeting (perhaps to promote her new NFTs?), showing off another look from her seemingly endless closet of Depop scores. This time, the model stepped out in a red and tan patterned wrap dress, a very retro look, which she paired with black pointed-toe, knee-high boots (No, unfortunately not the Chanels). She then accessorized with some teeny sunglasses, her favorite light brown bowling bag, an array of bracelets and rings, and Missoma pearl earrings she has not been able to get enough of lately.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The idea of Hadid as a modern day Andy Sachs is a fun thought, and considering the model is dipping her toe into acting these days, it’s not ridiculous to assume she could take on the role. Of course, The Devil Wears Prada is a work of art, one that does not need to be touched or updated in this reboot-obsessed culture. But if anyone could pull it off, it might just be Hadid. Likely, she would even provide her own costuming.