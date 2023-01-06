Inside Bella Hadid’s Cayman Islands Get Away

Bella Hadid took to Instagram this week to bring us an inside look at her post-New Year holiday. The newly-blonde model has been spending time in the latest celebrity hotspot in the Cayman Islands, and her days have been filled with beach lounging, tropical drinks, and, of course, a whole lot of great clothes.

“Happy néw year my sweets… I pray only the best for you,” Hadid captioned the first set of images which feature the model taking a dip in a plunge pool surrounded by greenery. Her second post provided more of an in-depth look at how she’s been spending her time on vacation. The images, captioned “Tea Party” show the model on the beach at night, enjoying ice cream and drinks with friends. One shot of a Luar bag and branded ring suggests the brand’s designer, Raul Lopez, was in attendance for the get together. Lopez has been at the Palm Heights resort in the Cayman Islands for the past week or so, as he rang in the New Year there with Emily Ratajkowski.

Hadid embraced a more casual, beachy look for the evening, wearing a red low-cut, backless halter top with a pair of jeans. The model accessorized with arm fulls of bangles, two layered necklaces, and a yellow and blue mini Prada duffel bag from the resort 2010 collection. The real stars of the show, though, were her shoes, a pair of Alaïa heels from Pieter Mulier’s debut spring/summer 2022 collection for the brand. The shoes seem to defy the laws of physics, with sculpted wooden heels that look almost inverted.

Instagram/@bellahadid

In a third Instagram post, Hadid continued to share moments from her vacation as the model got a bit more active during her time away. She looks to have explored the island in a floral bodysuit, and engaged in some reading, courtesy of Ian Flemming and Nora Ephron. Hadid’s boyfriend, Marc Kalman also makes some appearances in the post, as the pair enjoy drinks and play backgammon on the beach.

Hadid’s trip to the Cayman Islands comes just a week after the model spent some time in Aspen with her sister, Gigi, and some friends. Following her extremely busy 2022, it seems like the model is taking a bit of time for herself, though she will likely be back in action when fashion month commences in February.

