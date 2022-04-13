Get to your favorite resale site as quickly as you can, because Bella Hadid has just declared that another iconic 2000s “It” bag is back. The vintage-obsessed super model was spotted out and about in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood today in a defining, yet often overlooked purse from the early aughts: Fendi’s Spy Bag.

If you need more evidence of the bag and its signature braided handles’ return, Rihanna was also spotted carrying a version of the Fendi Spy back in March while shopping for baby clothes at Target.

Hadid opted for an apricot version with brown leather straps—almost notably vintage. She paired it was a brown vest worn over a simple white t-shirt, along with brown leather pants. She accented the ensemble with a conspicuous array of gold jewelry and a vintage gold Christian Dior belt. Snakeskin shoes tied it all together.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

But it’s the bag that caught our eye. The roomy Fendi Spy was one of the hottest bags of 2005. While it did come in Fendi’s monogram, the non-logo version was often most popular among the celebutaunt set. Lindsay Lohan was spotted with multiple colorways. Both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had their own. Keira Knightley, Janet Jackson, Kimberly Stewart, Victoria Beckham, Nicky Hilton, Hilary (and Haylie) Duff, Kelly Rowland, Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kimora Lee Simmons were also devotees.

Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage)

Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

To put it another way, if you read Oh No They Didn’t, Us Weekly or Pink Is the New Blog 17 years ago, you are undoubtedly deeply familiar with the bag, even if your memory may need a little jogging.

Fendi no longer sells the silhouette new in stores (though, who knows, that could soon change, they did bring back the baguette), but if you move quickly you can still find vintage versions of it floating around the internet for well under $1,000. But like all ‘00s “It” bags, it was heavily counterfeited at the time—so buyer, beware.