This summer, nobody’s been having more fun getting dressed this summer than Bella Hadid. During the Cannes Film Festival, she reported for glamour duty with a flurry of outfits that varied from a futuristic vintage Prada set to glamorous red carpet fare. Post-Cannes, Hadid took a family trip to Saint-Tropez, complete with some new eye-catching look that were perfect for a little model downtime.

While walking through Saint-Tropez with her younger brother Anwar, Hadid slipped on a smooth, silky Massimo Dutti maxi dress. The sleeveless style was paired with equally minimalist leather flip flops, a dark brown woven shoulder bag, and oval-shaped sunglasses, creating an elevated look that was simple and easy for daylong wear.

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Hadid’s attire embraced her sense of experimental dress with a high-shine mix of gold jewelry. Her ensemble was finished with a swinging Chanel stone pendant necklace and fringe-textured collar necklace, as well as an assortment of rings. Abstract, curved gold post earrings by Christina Caruso completed her look, as well as an assortment of thin gold bangles and cuff bracelets.

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Hadid’s jewelry assortment instantly elevated her minimalist look, establishing it as uniquely her own. The star’s outing also continued her embrace of 2010’s “arm party” accessorizing, which use a mix of bracelets in varying textures and widths to create a glamorous jewelry statement.

For a look that qually as laid back, but far more maximalist, she turned to Pucci. Spotted on a yacht of the coast of Saint-Tropez, she wore a red, brown, an orange print jumpsuit which she paired with sleek black sunglasses and minimal gold jewelry.

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Hadid’s sun-drenched outing in Saint-Tropez added another entry to her warm-weather style streak. The star’s become famed for her off-duty looks over the years, which traverse aesthetics from the bohemian to the sporty, grungy, and whimsical—often complete with a dose of 90’s and early 2000’s influences. Her latest outfit affirmed there’s always room to play with aesthetics and expand one’s sartorial sense—especially from adding as many accessories as your heart desires.