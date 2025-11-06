An outfit comprised merely of vintage finds can often feel stuck in a bygone era. But not for Bella Hadid. Yesterday in Los Angeles, the model proved that dressing from the archive doesn’t have to look like a blast from the past.

Hadid, seen heading to a lunch meeting with her agents, skirted the traditional business suit in favor of a butter yellow dress derived from Prada’s spring 1997 collection. The tea-length number features a gauzy, semi-sheer fabric emblazoned with floral embroidery throughout. Sourced from Tab Vintage, the item appears to be a commercial version of similar pencil skirts that were shown on Miuccia Prada’s runway.

To add some edge to the feminine slip, Hadid layered a cropped leather Chloé jacket over top. Also from the archive, it tapped into the surge of funnel neck coats for fall and featured sloped shoulders and puffy sleeves.

BACKGRID

Hadid’s accessories were also from another era. She held onto a burgundy handbag and slipped on a pair of two-tone Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel heels from The Vintage Marché. A perfectly messy model updo and bug-eye glasses by Tom Ford completed the look.

When Hadid is not wearing current season, she can often be found in some sort of cherished relic from fashion’s past, whether that be a sparkling ’90s Galliano chainmail dress or more simple vintage outerwear. But her latest ensemble found a way to maintain its sense of modernity, despite being filled out with items nearly three decades old.

Not only was her dress done in the ever-trendy butter yellow hue and her jacket buttoned to the top, but the look also picked up on a very “now” styling move. On the recent fall and spring runways, many designers presented elaborate, party-ready skirts and dresses juxtaposed with utilitarian coats thrown over the top. There were bombers and tasseled skirts at Loewe, suede zip-ups with slip skirts by Miu Miu, and ball gowns with chic trenches at Hadid’s beloved Saint Laurent.

As one of the most successful models of the moment, it’s no surprise that Hadid managed to update prized vintage with a trick straight from the runways.