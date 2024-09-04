Bella Hadid’s Lace Underwear Set Is The Perfect Mix of Demure and Sexy

“I’m a big fan of journaling, obviously,” Bella Hadid told W earlier this spring during the launch party for her fragrance line, Orebella. Well, based on the model’s latest Instagram post, she’s a fan of doing so while wearing some lace skivvies.

Hadid shared a trio of photos in which she could be seen sporting a matching lace set and holding a branded Orebella notebook. She paired a sheer white crop top with matching lace mini shorts worn on top of brown underwear. The model accessorized with layers of gold jewelry and the most perfectly tousled hairdo. “Morning pages” Hadid captioned her post.

So, what exactly Hadid is journaling about? Well, she could be kicking off her intense morning routine or even thinking up a new Orebella release. “When you wake up and subconsciously write down your dreams and the things that made you anxious or worried the day before, you can leave it there and go into your next day,” the model said of her journaling habits. “Then I’m grateful and happy and hopefully looking forward to the next hours of the day.”

@bellahadid

Hadid launched her beauty line in May with three scents: Salted Muse, Window2Soul, and Blooming Fire. She’s since gone on to release another fragrance, Nightcap earlier this month, doing so while wearing an array of holy grail vintage dresses.

“I was having the time of my life, actually, just making new ones and having different ideas,” Hadid said of the process behind Orebella. “In my journal, I would write all of the essential oils that I loved, and then what I felt in my heart would go well with them. I think when you do it freely and creatively that way, you can get a lot more interesting things out of it instead of looking at what others are doing.”

And that, folks, is the power of a little manifestation.