In Bella Hadid’s world, a sheer camisole and hot pants are versatile enough to wear for both a Los Angeles pilates class and while chowing down on a Manhattan pizza slice. Yesterday, Bella was spotted exiting her workout class in a somewhat familiar off-duty outfit. To those well-trained in the vast world of the model’s street style, it appeared to unintentionally re-create one of her more infamous street style moments right down to the teeny tiny shorts and the comfy shoes.

The model paired her matching athleisure with a chocolate brown barn jacket, exposed white socks, and black Sorel x Proenza Schouler mules. Well, what’s so special about a tank top, an oversized fall jacket, and shorts small enough to classify as literal underwear? Other than the fact that nearly everything Bella puts on her body is destined to grab headlines, a similar outfit the model wore in 2022 was subject to tons of online fodder.

In September 2022, Bella was spotted indulging in some pizza with her then-boyfriend, Marc Kalman. Images of the model dressed in what looked to be the same shorts she wore yesterday, a blue and black racing jacket from Opening Ceremony, a vintage Lego t-shirt, and sold-out Ugg shoes quickly went viral across the Internet.

Lyst (the fashion platform that specializes in tracking e-commerce trends) reported that Hadid, in part, contributed to a 152% increase in searches for her platform booties. Pinterest boards were flooded with photos of the model, sat perfectly on a concrete step, eating her cheese slice. Think pieces about whether she was feigning her love of the greasy food for relatability were written.

Really, it’s a bit ironic Bella chose to wear a version of this particular pizza-eating look to the pilates studio. But, hey, if there’s one thing about Bella, she’s going to wear what she wants, when she wants.

