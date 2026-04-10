Bella Hadid Makes a Sultry Return To Y2K Style

Over the years, Bella Hadid’s style has grown from grunge-casual to incorporating punk, bohemian, motorsport, and academia aesthetics. However, the early 2000’s has been a frequent fashion influence for the star, popping up in both her fan-loved street style looks and glamorous red carpet outings. Her latest ensemble returns to form with the eclectic decade as a key inspiration—though with a brand-new aesthetic divergence.

While shooting the latest campaign for her Orebella fragrance brand’s new hair and body mists, Hadid posed in a silvery two-piece outfit designed by stylist Ashling Massoumi. As shared on Instagram, the star’s skin-baring set included a slit-sleeved lacy top and micro-miniskirt crafted from sheer fabric with deep charcoal undertones. The sparkly duo were glamorously coated in monochrome sequins, with trailing waterfall flounces flowing from their sheer bases for a romantic effect akin to fairies—but think more Winx Club than Hans Christian Andersen.

Hadid’s barely-there set was distinctly akin to the bohemian verve of the early 2000’s. The decade’s 2001-2005 chapter included a heightened focus on rustic and glamorous boho dressing, with celebrities like Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson serving as key inspirations. Their high-sleeved thin knits, cropped jackets, bolero tops, and ruffled skirts all seemed to connect to Hadid’s ensemble, in addition to the style movement’s focus on textures and details like leather, lace, washed denim, floral embroidery, and stone embellishments.

Her attire distinctly had the most in common with Spears’ themed looks of the era, specifically the singer’s iconic 2001 VMA’s performance and crop top-centric “I’m A Slave 4 U” music video. Indeed, Hadid’s Massoumi set–wouldn’t have been out of place during the era, or in one of Spears’ defining onstage appearances.

So far, 2026 has been a year of new experiences for Hadid, who’s also expanded Orebella with its aquatic Jasmine Blues fragrance and virally acted in Ryan Murphy’s body horror series The Beauty. With spring and summer on the horizon, there’s certainly more stylish moments and projects to come from Gen Z’s perennial it-girl.