11 Stylish Pairs of Boots to Buy This Fall

In the fashion lexicon, the phrase “boots for fall” is as about cliché as “florals for spring” (groundbreaking). Nonetheless, each September, I still find myself excited to put my sandals away and break out some fresh footwear. A new pair of fall boots is like the pumpkin spice latte of shoes—it perfectly scratches my seasonal itch. Plus, there is something quite satisfying about transforming the slip skirt I wore all summer into something that feels totally different and refreshing, either with a pair of bold tread-soles from Bottega Veneta, or something a bit softer from Lemaire. Maybe I’ll even go full back-to-work-Barbie with a chic, pointy-toe number from The Row. Then, of course, there are the more practical workhorses to get you through rainy days and cold nights, like a sleek take on Timberlands from Celine or some Doc Marten-esque clunkers from The Attico. Here, I’ve rounded up some of the best styles of the season.