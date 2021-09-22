SHOPPING

11 Stylish Pairs of Boots to Buy This Fall

by Christina Holevas
a woman in a red dress and tall brown boots reclines on a rocky outcropping
Grace Elizabeth photographed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Elin Svahn for W Magazine, 2018. Fendi boots; Fogal tights; Valentino dress; Chloé top. Photograph by Brianna Capozzi; Styled by Elin Svahn.

In the fashion lexicon, the phrase “boots for fall” is as about cliché as “florals for spring” (groundbreaking). Nonetheless, each September, I still find myself excited to put my sandals away and break out some fresh footwear. A new pair of fall boots is like the pumpkin spice latte of shoes—it perfectly scratches my seasonal itch. Plus, there is something quite satisfying about transforming the slip skirt I wore all summer into something that feels totally different and refreshing, either with a pair of bold tread-soles from Bottega Veneta, or something a bit softer from Lemaire. Maybe I’ll even go full back-to-work-Barbie with a chic, pointy-toe number from The Row. Then, of course, there are the more practical workhorses to get you through rainy days and cold nights, like a sleek take on Timberlands from Celine or some Doc Marten-esque clunkers from The Attico. Here, I’ve rounded up some of the best styles of the season.

Bottega VenetaFlash Boots
$1,280
THE ROWOffice Boots
$1,450
$725
LemaireLemaire Soft Leather Mid Boots
$782
CelineCeline Kurt High Lace-Up Boot In Nubuck Calfskin & Calfskin
$1,150
GIA X PERNILLE TEISBAEKGia X Pernille Teisbaek Tubular Combat Boots
$548
LoeweWedge loafers
$1,100
By FARStevie boots
$696
WandlerRosa boots
$810
BalenciagaFlat bootie
$1,350
$675
THE ATTICOThe Attico Selene Leather Flatform Boots
$886
KhaiteKhaite Davis Knee-high Suede Boots
$1,464