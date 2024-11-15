ADD TO CART

The Best Boots of the Season Are Fit for Fall 2024

From ankle-grazers to knee-highs, shop the latest styles here.

by Christina Holevas
Images courtesy of the brands. Collage by Ashley Peña
Exposed-ankle season is coming to an end, people. As temperatures dip, it’s time to bust out the boots. Boot weather, of course, is still an excellent opportunity for sartorial success. There’s nothing cooler or more versatile (or more protective against the cold) than a great pair of boots. Whether you’re in the market for a sleek knee-high style or a petite ankle-grazer, we’ve got plenty of picks. Newer to the trend cycle this season are mid calf shapes—seen on the runways of The Row and Prada—and cozy shearling-lined kicks from Miu Miu and Toteme. Lace-up styles, too, continue to be popular, especially in the form of moccasin-boot hybrids from Bally. For all of our favorite boots to shop this season, check out our edit below.

Knee-High

Whether equestrian, cowboy-inspired, or city slicker, the best knee-high boots for fall come in sumptuous fabrics and chic styles. Massimo Dutti’s Flat Leather Boots mimic the shape of a Wellington, while Proenza Schouler’s take on the ranch boot merges the western look with a polish primed for the New York City streets.

Slim Leather Knee High
$1,050
Toteme
Wally Suede Knee Boots
$495
Staud
Bronco Tall Boots
$1,295
Proenza Schouler
Flat Leather Boots
$350
Massimo Dutti

Ankle-Grazers

If you’d like a shorter design for winter, look no further. We loved Aeyde’s ’90s-leaning black leather ankle boots, as well as Dear Frances’s Cade, which provides a more sturdy step.

Marfa Ankle Boot
$1,350
Khaite
Cade Boots
$735
Dear Frances
Tabitha Ankle Boots
$545
Aeyde
Roberta Ankle Boot
$345
Reformation

In-Betweens

Calf-length boots have been a street style staple (typically paired with a tea-length skirt, or a pair of cut-off shorts) for the past couple of seasons at fashion week. Why not give Loeffler Randall’s suede boots with a curved heel a shot, or The Row’s endlessly chic Nobilis riding boot?

Sandra Boots
$750
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Nobilis Mid Riding Boots
$2,550
The Row
Camperos Boots
$1,920
Prada
Cleo Curved Heel Boots
$495
Loeffler Randall

Lace-Ups

Tap into one of the biggest shoe trends of the season with a pair of Margiela’s razor-sharp Tabi combat boots, or Bally’s Paphos Ankle Boots, which scream New England in the fall.

Paphos Ankle Boots
$683
Bally
Combat Boots
$920
Legres
Lace-up Ankle Boots
$1,700
Bottega Veneta
Tabi Country Combat Boots
$1,090
Maison Margiela

Toe-Toasters

Once the snow hits, you’ll want to be prepared—cozy up in these fleece-lined boots for a little extra comfort. Toteme’s black boots would pair fabulously with an ankle-length coat; we also love the height (and drama) on the Miu Mius.

Tomasa Suede Boot
$1,225
Manolo Blahnik
Armenta Boots
$710
Hereu
Fumé Leather Boots
$1,890
Miu Miu
The Off-Duty Boot
$980
Toteme

Biker Babe

Are you tired of hearing about sleek boot styles? We’re here for you. Stuart Weitzman is not playing around with the heft of his biker boot, while Manolo Blahnik offers a city-street version that promotes comfort.

Roxy Knee Boots
$995
Paris Texas
+ Paula's Ibiza Ankle Boots
$1,600
Loewe
Emerson Buckle Boots
$850
Stuart Weitzman
Sulatra Buckled Ankle Voots
$1,525
Manolo Blahnik

Climbing Higher...

Knee-high not high enough for you? Over-the-knee designs spelled luxury on the fall 2024 runways—and our picks include a Lemaire design with a round heel, plus a simply perfect leather Bottega Veneta boot.

Linda Boots
$1,690
Gabriela Hearst
Over-the-Knee Boot
$450
Banana Republic
Veneta Boots
$3,000
Bottega Veneta
Glove Tall Boots
$1,165
Lemaire