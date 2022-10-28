11 Candy-Colored Bags to Brighten Your Winter Wardrobe

With all of the over-the-top (and occasionally outlandish) accessories inevitably showing up on the runways each season, simple, straightforward color trends tend to fly under the radar. The spring 2023 shows were full of attention-grabbing accessories (Balenciaga’s potato chip bags and Loewe’s ballon shoes come to mind) but an equally exciting—and perhaps more enduring—trend came in the form of color. For spring, houses including Prada and Hermès gave us new versions of their classic bags in a range of unexpected hues: pink, lavender, lime, and dusty blue, to name a few. And while I will always sing the praises of a classic black work tote, I’ve discovered that a bright-color bag can add playfulness to a simple outfit. Lately, I’ve been carrying a blue bag from REE Projects that not only enhances my look, it also brightens my day.

The best part of this colorful bags trend is that it’s an easy one to incorporate into your existing wardrobe at a range of price points. As winter approaches, we could all use a little color in our lives. I’ve chosen some of my favorite colorful bags on the market, below.