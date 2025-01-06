The 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 awards season officially began on Sunday, January 5, with the 82nd Annual Golden Globes—but real Hollywood heads know the glitz has been brewing for several weeks now. Tons of events in the lead-up to the annual awards show have given stars like Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and many more the opportunity to turn some stunning looks. But this year’s Globes red carpet proved all of that was just a warm-up. Actors like Cynthia Erivo, Tilda Swinton, and Kerry Washington brought their fashion A-game—the Wicked star wore the latest season of Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, while Swinton opted for an ultrachic Chanel jacket and Washington made heads turn in a hot pink Balenciaga number. The French brand helmed by Demna was well-represented at the Golden Globes, with Nicole Kidman channeling retro glam in a couture gown and a cascading hairdo. Old Hollywood was another trend that popped up on the 2025 Golden Globes carpet; Gomez donned a powder blue Prada dress that could have been straight from the 1950s, and Emma Stone took a leaf out of Audrey Hepburn’s notebook, wearing a Louis Vuitton column with a bow at the waist, and a brand-new pixie haircut. Glittering gowns were everywhere, cementing a trend that we spied on many spring 2025 and couture runways. Mikey Madison’s gilded Bottega Veneta looked like it was made of shimmering fish scales, and Jolie stunned in an Alexander McQueen look dripping in silver and gunmetal. For all of our favorite looks of the night, keep scrolling.

Ayo Edebiri in Loewe and Mejuri jewelry Courtesy of Loewe

Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Prada and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mikey Madison in Bottega Veneta Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton in Chanel Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Balenciaga Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Tom Ford Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga Couture Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Dolce & Gabbana Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fernanda Torres in Olivier Theyskens Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images