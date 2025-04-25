Chappell Roan Goes for Victorian Drama in Runway McQueen

Last month, Chappell Roan made her Paris Fashion Week debut, where she took her rightful place on the front rows of top European houses. The singer was spotted everywhere, from Chloé to Valentino, but seems to have liked what she saw from McQueen designer Séan McGirr. Last night, Roan hit the red carpet in a fresh-off-the-runway look from the legacy brand.

Roan stepped out to The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in a dramatic floral dress from McQueen’s fall 2025 offering. But this wasn’t the type of floral dress typical of the spring season—it featured a gothic black and white pattern with silver undertones. The true focus of Roan’s look, though, was on its elaborate structure. It started with a fanned and pleated collar (which partially obscured Roan’s face for some added drama) that led to a mini bubble skirt and ruffled sleeves. The singer layered her dress with white lace tights adorned with flower appliques and black heels. Roan’s signature red hair and smoky eye makeup finished the look.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Few in Hollywood are brave enough to wear a dress as theatrical as this one, but Roan has proven she more than marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to red carpet dressing. The singer has worn everything from literal pieces of chainmail to archival Jean Paul Gaultier couture throughout her short time in the spotlight, but McGirr’s McQueen feels like a natural fit.

Victorian silhouettes like the one seen in Roan’s look have always been a staple of the McQueen brand since its inception. Both its founder, Lee McQuee, and his successor, Sarah Burton, heavily referenced the era within their collections, as has McGirr, who started designing for the brand in December 2023. But regardless of who’s at the helm, the label has always been about self-expression and confidence, something which Roan embodies tenfold.