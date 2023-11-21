The Best Gifts for the Fashion Lover in Your Life

Know someone who’s always up on the latest trends, has several opinions about the most recent runway shows, dreams about couture and can rattle off the name of every major fashion house’s artistic director at the drop of a hat? If so, we know exactly what she’s hoping for this holiday season. From the latest Bottega Veneta it bag to a pretty-in-pink Coperni cocktail dress, we’ve rounded up some of the most covetable pieces of the season—all of which are guaranteed to delight the fashion lover in your life. Scroll through to browse all of our top picks, including plenty of timeless, cozy knits, drop-dead fabulous accessories and more.

In the age of quiet luxury, donning Dior’s iconic Macrocannage motif is a subtle way to telegraph affinity for the French house. This zip cardigan is a natural choice for aprés ski or a cozy country getaway.

For fans of Bottega Veneta’s intricate leather weaving who want to make a statement, this reflective piece with a Brancusi-inspired handle is sure to turn heads at New Year’s Eve parties and beyond.

Skiing in head-to-toe Balenciaga is next level, to say the least. But this kit doesn’t sacrifice anything when it comes to style or performance.

A classic gift that never goes unappreciated. Black leather goes with everything and adds a touch of flair to any outfit.

With Bode officially opening their first women’s store in New York last week, the brand has been on our minds. This sweet sweater is the perfect gift for a cozy holiday.

For a date night, birthday, or party, the versatility of this Coperni gown is endless—and it’s sure to wow.

The gorgeous lace-up detailing on these Acne Studios heels add just the right amount of edge.

Kylie Jenner’s new fashion brand has been in the headlines since its launch. Its second drop contained an array of puffers in collaboration with Entire Studios at a perfectly giftable price point.

We love the subtle logo flair on this mohair beanie.

This cardigan jacket from Celine is a definitely crowd pleaser, appealing to preppier and more contemporary sensibilities alike.

The sleek shape of these sunglasses will never go out of style.

This elegant tartan scarf is sure to become a go-to accessory.

Extreme Cashmere makes some of the best cashmere staples on the market. Their brightly colored knits are a foolproof gift that’s guaranteed to be loved forever.

The updated gold hardware in Prada’s new Re-Edition bag adds a level of luxe to the iconic style. As an added bonus, the nylon portion of the bag is made from recycled ocean plastic.

The hoodie that dominated the Fall Winter 2023 runways is a must for any Miu Miu girl.

This leather spin on the classic Yankees cap, will make anyone feel like an instant it girl.

For anyone who loves a strong silhouette, this ’80s-inspired leather jacket is a clear winner.

Earmuffs are a more elevated alternative to the ubiquitous beanie. This Burberry pair in shearling offer guaranteed warmth and style.

These pumps are perfect for anyone who loves to add a touch of flair to a holiday outfit.

This lace robe is a chic and elegant way to start the day. Pair it with a matching set of pajamas for an ultra-luxe gift.

This Gucci bag has been seen slung over some very stylish shoulders this season.

When in doubt, go with a fabulous pair of cashmere socks.

Nike’s new V2K sneaker merges style and substance with a retro-chic look and plenty of support for walking and running.

No one does a coat better than The Row. This sumptuous suede piece is a total showstopper.

One can never own too many pairs of black boots. These scrunched ones from Khaite make a slouchy statement in the best way.