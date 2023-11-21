FASHION

The Best Gifts for the Fashion Lover in Your Life

Glamorous knits, major bags, fabulous sunglasses and more.

Know someone who’s always up on the latest trends, has several opinions about the most recent runway shows, dreams about couture and can rattle off the name of every major fashion house’s artistic director at the drop of a hat? If so, we know exactly what she’s hoping for this holiday season. From the latest Bottega Veneta it bag to a pretty-in-pink Coperni cocktail dress, we’ve rounded up some of the most covetable pieces of the season—all of which are guaranteed to delight the fashion lover in your life. Scroll through to browse all of our top picks, including plenty of timeless, cozy knits, drop-dead fabulous accessories and more.

Macrocannage Zipped Cardigan
$2,700
Dior

In the age of quiet luxury, donning Dior’s iconic Macrocannage motif is a subtle way to telegraph affinity for the French house. This zip cardigan is a natural choice for aprés ski or a cozy country getaway.

Sardine Bag
$4,500
Bottega Veneta

For fans of Bottega Veneta’s intricate leather weaving who want to make a statement, this reflective piece with a Brancusi-inspired handle is sure to turn heads at New Year’s Eve parties and beyond.

B Sports Icon Ski Hourglass Parka
$4,390
Balenciaga
3B Sports Icon 5-Pocket Ski Pants
$2,590
Balenciaga

Skiing in head-to-toe Balenciaga is next level, to say the least. But this kit doesn’t sacrifice anything when it comes to style or performance.

Nancy Leather Gloves
$160
Banana Republic

A classic gift that never goes unappreciated. Black leather goes with everything and adds a touch of flair to any outfit.

Talo Alpaca-Blend Jacquard Sweater
$1,080
Bode

With Bode officially opening their first women’s store in New York last week, the brand has been on our minds. This sweet sweater is the perfect gift for a cozy holiday.

Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Gown
$710
Coperni

For a date night, birthday, or party, the versatility of this Coperni gown is endless—and it’s sure to wow.

Lace-Up Heel Mule
$800
Acne Studios

The gorgeous lace-up detailing on these Acne Studios heels add just the right amount of edge.

Sculpted Puffer Jacket
$138
Khy

Kylie Jenner’s new fashion brand has been in the headlines since its launch. Its second drop contained an array of puffers in collaboration with Entire Studios at a perfectly giftable price point.

Mohair Blend Beanie
$550
Loewe

We love the subtle logo flair on this mohair beanie.

Cardigan Jacket in Curly Shearling Lambskin
$6,500
Celine

This cardigan jacket from Celine is a definitely crowd pleaser, appealing to preppier and more contemporary sensibilities alike.

Vis Viva 01 Sunglasses
$340
Gentle Monster

The sleek shape of these sunglasses will never go out of style.

Fringed Checked Alpaca and Wool-Blend Scarf
$1,350
Brunello Cucinelli

This elegant tartan scarf is sure to become a go-to accessory.

N°257 Blouson Cropped Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
$462
Extreme Cashmere

Extreme Cashmere makes some of the best cashmere staples on the market. Their brightly colored knits are a foolproof gift that’s guaranteed to be loved forever.

Re-Edition 1995 Chaîne Re-Nylon Mini-Bag
$2,150
Prada

The updated gold hardware in Prada’s new Re-Edition bag adds a level of luxe to the iconic style. As an added bonus, the nylon portion of the bag is made from recycled ocean plastic.

Wool and Nylon Knit Hoodie
$5,600
Miu Miu

The hoodie that dominated the Fall Winter 2023 runways is a must for any Miu Miu girl.

Leather New York Yankees Baseball Cap
€210
New Era

This leather spin on the classic Yankees cap, will make anyone feel like an instant it girl.

Belted-Waist Leather Jacket
$3,693
$6,257
Saint Laurent

For anyone who loves a strong silhouette, this ’80s-inspired leather jacket is a clear winner.

Shearling Earmuffs
$530
Burberry

Earmuffs are a more elevated alternative to the ubiquitous beanie. This Burberry pair in shearling offer guaranteed warmth and style.

Flare Pumps
$595
Tamara Mellon

These pumps are perfect for anyone who loves to add a touch of flair to a holiday outfit.

Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Robe
$1,869
Carine Gilson

This lace robe is a chic and elegant way to start the day. Pair it with a matching set of pajamas for an ultra-luxe gift.

Horsebit Chain Medium Shoulder Bag
$3,890
Gucci

This Gucci bag has been seen slung over some very stylish shoulders this season.

Bobby Socks
€250
Loro Piana

When in doubt, go with a fabulous pair of cashmere socks.

White V2K Run Sneakers
$110
Nike

Nike’s new V2K sneaker merges style and substance with a retro-chic look and plenty of support for walking and running.

Poseidone Sueded-Leather Coat
$8,250
The Row

No one does a coat better than The Row. This sumptuous suede piece is a total showstopper.

The River Knee-High Boot
$2,200
Khaite

One can never own too many pairs of black boots. These scrunched ones from Khaite make a slouchy statement in the best way.