The Most Dazzling Jewelry From the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Like its sister film competition in Cannes, the Venice Film Festival red carpet serves fashion (and cinema) fans with a dose of oozing, elegant glamour. This year was no exception. The stars were out and the looks were stunning, made all the more so with megawatt jewelry. In Venice, the A-list took to innovative ways of wearing excellent pieces, with stars like Cate Blanchett and Taylor Russell wearing necklaces draped across their shoulders or down their backs. In a welcome break from the overt theme dressing that’s become popular among stars, festival attendees instead relied on key jewelry moments that nodded to the projects making their grand premieres. In an homage to the real-life Maria Callas, who she plays in Pablo Larraín’s biopic Maria, Angelina Jolie wore Cartier brooches that once belonged to Callas herself. And the only thing that perhaps outshone Lady Gaga’s Philip Treacy headpiece (once worn by Isabella Blow) were her classic star jewels from Tiffany & Co. Dramatic in a way that her character Harley Quin would appreciate. Meanwhile, members of the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice cast infused their looks with a bit of gothic glamour. Below, all the details on the festival’s most breathtaking jewels.

Lady Gaga in Tiffany & Co. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the premiere of Joker: Folie A Deux, Gaga wore a spiked Tiffany & Co. necklace in platinum and 18k yellow gold with diamonds along with coordinating earrings and a bracelet.

Taylor Russell in Tiffany & Co. Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Russell accessorized her Loewe gown with mega earrings from Tiffany & Co. and a diamond drop pendant draped down her back.

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Always willing to innovate, Blanchett draped a high jewelry necklace from Louis Vuitton over her shoulders. The perfect accent to her Giorgio Armani gown.

Monica Bellucci in Cartier Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images The Italian actress stunned in an oversized Cartier necklace with colorful stones.

Mariacarla Boscono in Pomellato Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images The model and actress served a bit of goth glamour in Pomellato’s drop emerald necklace.

Adrian Brody in Elsa Jin Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This was the second time that Brody made a statement with this showstopping brooch—the first being on the 2024 Met Gala’s red carpet.

Camilla Mendes in Bulgari Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Mendes made a historical statement in the famed jeweler’s gold medallion choker.

Isabelle Huppert in Cartier picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Balenciaga brand ambassador Huppert never shies away from a statement. She accessorized a cherry red gown from the house with Cartier bracelets worn over white gloves, old Hollywood style.

Felicity Jones in Boucheron Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress’s art deco drop diamond earrings perfectly complimented her strapless pink Prada gown.

Angelina Jolie in Cartier Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Jolie wore a Cartier Rose Ouvrante 1972 flower brooch, created with a special mechanism that allows the petals to open and close. The piece, which Jolie wore with a Tamara Ralph gown, is also featured in her film Maria.

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress and model wore Louis Vuitton drop earrings to accompany her red-hot gown.

Ncuti Gatwa in Messika JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gatwa was all smiles on the Venice carpet in Messika’s sleek ear cuff.

Jenna Ortega in Dior Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star hinted at danger in rose thorn jewelry from Dior’s Haute Joaillerie collection.

Jurnee Smollett in Louis Vuitton Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Smollet chose a Louis Vuitton high jewelry necklace to accompany her custom look.

Lili Reinhart in Chopard JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress kept her jewelry simple but still stunning in oversized ear clips from Chopard.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu philippine in Pomellato Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Leroy-Beaulieu was radiant in sculptural Pomellato earrings.

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Blanchett turned out another exciting jewelry look with this swirling ear cuff from Louis Vuitton.

Eva Green in Chopard JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images Green stayed true to her name in shining emerald earrings.

Sigourney Weaver in Chanel Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images The actress added a bit of glamour to her black tie look with a Chanel lion brooch—one of Coco Chanel’s favorite motifs.

Sophie Wilde in Cartier JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images The kind of beauty that shines beneath a mask is rare but Wilde definitely has it. Her radiant jewelry from Cartier helped a bit too.

Stacey Martin in Louis Vuitton Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress channeled a Grecian goddess in a draped gown draped with a stunning collar necklace, both from Louis Vuitton.