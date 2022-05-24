ADD TO CART

The Best of the Memorial Day Sales

From every It Girl’s favorite skirt to playful accessories and cheap-and-chic statement jewelry.

A collage featuring various fashion items and accessories
Collage by Ashley Peña

Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to that piece you’ve had your eye on since the beginning of the year. Memorial Day sales are underway at all of our favorite retailers, and there’s plenty to be excited about, from staples you’ll wear all year to trendier items like Chopova Lowena’s punky split skirt, which has been seen on the likes of Dua Lipa, Madonna and Ava Max. There’s also plenty of fun statement jewelry, playful accessories, and party-ready dresses to choose from. Here, some of our top marked-down picks.

W Shop is W Magazine’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

RombautSilver Boccaccio II Aura Ballerina Flats
$390
$304
Chopova Lowena Split Argyle-Print Jersey Mini Skirt
$708
$885
Matches Fashion
Dion LeeOff-White Wool Polo
$430
$288
Mondo MondoGold Tropicana Earrings
$265
$204
ConverseBlack Jean-Michel Basquiat Edition Chuck 70 Sneakers
$110
$69
Port TangerGreen Vanessa Reid Edition Kuky Sunglasses
$355
$231
Fringe Detail Camisole Dress
$548
$1,096
JW Anderson
Paco RabanneSilver Nano 1969 Metallic Disc Shoulder Bag
$830
$681
Éliou Simmons Crystal Shell & 14kt Gold-plated Necklace
$120
$160
Matches Fashion
Marques’Almeida Recycled-denim boyfriend jeans
$212
$265
Matchesfashion
Matty Bovan Asymmetric Floral-Print Cotton Bustier Dress
$1,389
$1,737
Matches Fashion
See by Chloe Millye Buckled-Leather Jelly Sandals
$206
$295
Matchesfashion
Sporty & Rich Off-White Prince Edition Bucket Hat
$48
$60
Ssense
Laura LombardiGold Luciana Pendant Necklace
$180
$128
Maximilian Davis Flocked Harlequin One-Shoulder Chiffon Mini Dress
$887
$1,109
Matches Fashion
TheophilioIndigo Cyclops Jeans
$475
$238
By FARBlue Baby Amber Shoulder Bag
$565
$345

W Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of W Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.