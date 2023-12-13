The 10 Best Runway Moments in 2023
From taxidermy dresses to Sarah Burton’s last bow for Alexander McQueen, this year in fashion was truly one to remember.
If this year in fashion will be remembered by anything, it’ll surely be the constant stream of news announcing the departures and appointments of new creative directors. The musical chairs of the fashion industry’s top spots seemed continuous throughout 2023, and caused both the fall/winter and spring/summer seasons to turn into an array of goodbye (and welcome) parties. Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, Jeremy Scott at Moschino, and Tom Ford at his eponymous brand were just some of the casualties the fashion community faced. Of course, debuts abounded as well: Sabato De Sarno finally got to prove himself after officially stepping in as head of Gucci, while Pharrell Williams staged his grand debut for Louis Vuitton Mens in Paris. Between it all, there were plenty of other noteworthy moments taking place during both the ready-to-wear and couture seasons. Coperni once again proved its technological chops, while Haider Ackermann made us miss his namesake line even more when he stepped in to design for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture back in January. There were some (literal) wild moments courtesy of Daniel Roseberry at Schiaparelli and, naturally, a whole lot of celebrities. Below, we’re looking back at the ten biggest runway moments of the year—the ones that went viral, brought tears to our eyes, and had us buzzing in anticipation for what’s to come in 2024.