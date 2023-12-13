Last year, when Coperni made a dress appear on Bella Hadid out of thin air, it left the industry in awe (and made our best runway moments of 2022). This year, creative director Sébastien Meyer and CEO Arnaud Vaillant attempted to recreate the magic of that moment, leaning on technology once again to bring their collection to life. This time, though, humans were replaced by machinery, as dog-like Spot robots from the American company Boston Dynamics stole the show (and some articles of clothing) throughout the presentation.

The Spots roamed the floor, sharing the stage with the models who showed off Coperni’s latest collection. At the apotheosis of the presentation, model Rianne Van Rompaey took center stage wrapped in black fabric, leaning into the yellow and black four-legged robot for a kiss. The machine playfully snatched the jacket right off Van Rompaey’s back before gently handing it back to her. As the show continued, models passed the brand’s Swipe bag back and forth between the Spots. The show notes spoke to the relationship between man and robot, and the balance of power between the two—while many saw it as another attempt at a viral moment as opposed to legitimate fashion commentary, one cannot argue against the repeated success of the former endeavor, at least.