Jonathan Anderson has centered himself as a kind of joker in fashion—someone looking to have fun with clothes and bring joy to those who encounter his designs. Through J.W. Anderson and Loewe, Anderson presented multiple collections in 2022, managing to push boundaries every single season. This entire list could be made up of moments from Anderson’s shows alone, but for now, we’re highlighting one piece from his namesake brand that defined the year.

In January, Anderson presented his fall 2022 menswear collection with a parade of hoop-hemmed dresses and jackets, hooded fur-trimmed dickies, and polo shirt rompers. The standout, among all of it, however, was a pigeon, carried in many of the models who walked the runway’s palms.

“I wanted an element of something a bit silly in the collection,” Anderson told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “Fashion has this great way of allowing us to escape reality. Also, pigeons are so inherently unglamorous; it’s funny to turn it into a functional object like a clutch bag that’s typically seen as quite glamorous.”

Clearly, Anderson hit a nerve, because in the months following the collection, the pigeon bag has become a bit of a cult item. It was one of the most-searched pieces of the year, it sold out very soon after becoming available online, and soon, it will be seen in the hands of Carrie Bradshaw in the upcoming season of And Just Like That... “They really are the most successful bird,” Anderson said. Now, they’re his most successful bag.