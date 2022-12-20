The 12 Best Runway Moments in 2022
From pigeon bags to Alessandro Michele’s last bow for Gucci, this year in fashion was truly one to remember.
It seemed like every week of 2022 brought with it another big headline in the world of fashion news. Debuts, exits, surprising models—there was always something to discuss, whether it was Jonathan Anderson’s latest quirky creation or another ’90s super reentering the game. The year started with a fall/winter season that continued the takeover of Miu Miu minis, introduced the world to PP Pink, and ended with brand closings, goodbyes, and controversies so shocking, we’ll still be recovering from them in 2023. But instead of lingering on the negative, let’s focus on what 2022 had to offer in the form of runway moments—because there were tons of highs throughout the last 12 months that will likely go down in fashion history.