Remember at the beginning of this pandemic, when the messaging around mask-wearing was a bit confusing? It might feel like eons ago, especially since it’s now clear that masks are a must. The Centers for Disease Control has established that Covid-19 is an airborne virus—and your chances of contracting it by touching a surface “is generally considered to be low,” according to CDC officials. (So much for sanitizing our grocery bags.) Wearing a mask, therefore, is the No. 1 way to protect yourself—and the prevalence of facial coverings isn’t going away anytime soon. Although the end appears to be near, as vaccination appointments open up to more age groups, healthcare professionals still recommend donning a mask—not only as a public health measure, but as a sign of courtesy and respect. While we continue weathering this pandemic, why not amp up your mask collection with some new additions? Ditch the disposable option for something a bit more stylish and environmentally friendly. Here, we’ve rounded up 21 options from designers around the world, many of them made using deadstock or past-season fabrics. Additionally, a portion of these proceeds will go to healthcare workers or nonprofits dedicated to racial justice efforts.

1 Emilio Pucci Abstract Pattern Face Mask $85 See on Farfetch With summer approaching, you’ll want to swap out the black cotton mask you’ve been rocking all winter for a sunnier print—like this Pucci one, which is instantly recognizable as a piece from the Italian brand.

2 Sandy Liang Maxi Mask $48 See on Sandy Liang We could easily see this gingham mask from Sandy Liang, made from three layers of cotton fabric, at a picnic in the park.

3 Lemlem by Liya Kebede Bahiri Face Mask $40 See on Lemlem These masks, made in Kenya from upcycled fabrics, come in packs of two.

4 Loveshack Fancy x Morgan Lane Petite Mardi Face Mask Set $55 See on Loveshack Fancy Ditto these cheerful Loveshack Fancy masks, created in collaboration with lingerie brand Morgan Lane. Loveshack’s other masks—some of which are adorned with bows and floral prints galore—are worth checking out, too.

5 Baggu Fabric Mask with Loops Set $32 See on Baggu Go retro with these Baggu face masks, which feature adjustable ear loops.

6 Christy Rilling x Paula Crown Silk Face Mask $45 See on Christy Rilling The designer Christy Rilling is an expert tailor who has altered some of the most iconic Met Gala looks—including Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s vintage Chanel leather ensembles and Beyoncé’s sheer, beaded Givenchy dress. So we trust her abilities enough to adorn our faces with her goods.

7 Ulla Johnson Tie-Dye Face Mask in Rosewood $20 See on Ulla Johnson Consider purchasing Ulla Johnson’s Ora Blouse in the same print to match.

8 Batsheva Face Mask in Green Apple $35 See on Batsheva From the designer who brought you viral prairie dresses not too long ago comes a collection of masks in delightful prints. Twenty-five percent of all proceeds go to Black Lives Matter.

9 Romeo Hunte Pink Mask $75 See on Romeo Hunte New York-based designer Romeo Hunte has just created your go-to mask for summertime nights out.

10 Impower by Prabal Gurung Reversible Face Mask in Purple Red Floral Print $7.84 See on Walmart Designer Prabal Gurung teamed with Walmart to create the Impower collection in fall of 2020—the line features reusable face masks for under $10.

11 Tory Burch Face Masks With Pouch $35 See on Tory Burch Healthcare professionals recommend storing used face masks in bags made of breathable material (read: paper or cloth, not plastic) to keep them dry. Tory Burch’s solution is not only functional, but chic—and the designer has also made beaded chains for her masks, sold here in a set of three, as well.

12 Marni Abstract Floral Print Face Mask $95 See on Farfetch Treat yourself to this Marni mask in a sumptuous, sunny print.

13 Collina Strada Face Mask With Bows $70 See on Collina Strada Made from rose sylk deadstock fabric, these handmade masks have an internal filter pocket and oversized bow ties for a sort of new-wave bonnet look. With each mask purchase, Collina Strada will be providing three masks to healthcare workers in New York City.

14 Courtyard LA Vintage Face Masks $34 See on Courtyard LA Made from vintage cotton, silk, and brocade with an interior cotton layer, these masks from this Los Angeles brand have a fun, retro feel.

15 Clare V. Bisous Masks $35 See on Clare V. With mismatched gingham ties and a playful kiss logo, these are the same masks that the accessories brand has been donating to healthcare workers in Los Angeles. Their website also makes it extraordinarily easy to donate directly to Color of Change, with a donation box right on the page that you can add to the total of your order. A pack of four masks costs $35.

16 Re/Done Upcycled Bandanna Face Covering $12 See on Shopbop Consider this cotton mask a safer step up from wearing an actual bandanna.

17 Rent the Runway Reusable Masks $50 See on Rent the Runway Made with two layers of textile mill surplus cotton in pinstripes, ticking stripes, and Liberty-esque florals, these are an easy basic to add to your summer rotation. For each pack of five sold for $50, Rent the Runway gives five masks to the nonprofit Project Renewal, which combats homelessness.

18 Mother Denim Masks in "Don't Spray It" Floral $24 See on Mother Denim With an outer layer of denim and a tropical floral print, these are pleasingly sturdy. They’re also comfortable, with a soft cotton lining and straps that tie around your head. Mother Denim’s range of masks in a host of textiles, patterns, and colors is worth perusing, too.

19 Araks Protective Face Mask in Chiara White $40 See on Araks With big, adjustable ties and a generously sized front panel, these masks are substantial without feeling too heavy for summer months. Additionally, 20% of proceeds from all masks will be donated to GetUsPPE.

20 Katherine Hanes Masks $15 See on Katherine Hanes Durham-based home decor designer Katherine Hanes usually uses block print fabrics from Jaipur for elegant tablecloths and napkins. Now, she’s making cheerful masks and donating a portion of proceeds to the Durham Public School Foundation, which is helping to ensure children are getting meals during COVID-related school closures.