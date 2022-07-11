LUAR x Opening Ceremony

Humberto Leon and Carol Lim’s collaborations celebrating the 20th anniversary of Opening Ceremony just keep getting better. The pair has enlisted LUAR’s Raul Lopez, whom they’ve known since his Hood by Air days back in the mid-aughts, to create two new versions of everyone’s favorite “It” bag, the Ana Mini. You’d better get moving on snapping up the vegan leather totes that now come in textures reminiscent of pony hair and snakeskin. After it was spotted on celeb fans like Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa, the original Ana sold out in just two-and-a-half hours when it finally became available for purchase. The new versions will be available on openingceremony.com as of Tuesday.

Photo by Luca Khouri, courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Photo by Luca Khouri, courtesy of Opening Ceremony

Ferragamo x DE-YAN

Salvatore Ferragamo ventured into the metaverse for the opening of its Soho concept store at 63 Greene Street. Partnering with the design studio DE-YAN, the storied Italian house tapped digital artist Shxpir to collaborate on a multi-sensory booth wherein shoppers can create and mint their own NFT. Meanwhile, fully customizable 6R3ENE sneakers (the name is derived from the store’s street address) can be created via a holographic experience that brings each personalization choice to life in real time. To mark the boutique’s arrival, just in time for Pride Month, Shxpir also provided art for a special capsule collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts with proceeds benefiting The Center—one of New York’s leading LGBTQ+ organizations.

Courtesy of Ferragamo

Courtesy of Ferragamo

No Sesso x Levi’s

During its fall 2022 runway show, the Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear brand No Sesso debuted a stunning collection filled with ornate hairstyles; cheeky, inventive, multicolored patchwork knitwear; and corsetry dripping in gold chains. And then there was the denim: a show-stopping lineup of baggy jeans decorated with zippers that called to mind early aughts Marithé François Girbaud, corseted jean jackets, oversized Bermuda shorts with arty stitching, and a denim dress covered in pouchettes with a superlong train. These outstanding looks were part of No Sesso’s first-ever collaboration with Levi’s—a collection inspired by the 1990s and injected with the youthful and playful approach that’s made No Sesso such an intriguing and hyped brand since it launched in 2015. The No Sesso x Levi’s line, which debuted on June 8, is now available to shop online through No Sesso, at Nordstrom, and in Levi’s stores.

Courtesy of No Sesso x Levi's

Courtesy of No Sesso x Levi's