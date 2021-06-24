FASHION

Essential Sneaker Styles for Summer, From Retro Track Star to Futuristic Fashionista

by Julia McClatchy
Photo by Rosie Marks

We at W are fans of sneakers with sleek silhouettes, versatility, and, above all, comfort. From the ever-evolving yet reliably stylish high-top (done this season by the OG, Converse, in collaboration with Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Le Fleur line) to a revitalized wave of retro athleticism seen in Asics and New Balances—a trend in its own right for 2021—we’ll rock any and all of them. To celebrate the best of the season, we’re highlighting a range of colorful, chic sneakers that will flatter any summer style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Miu Miu Embroidered Logo Low-top Sneakers
$690
Farfetch
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Unisex Sneaker
$95
Onitsuka Tiger
Converse Milticolor Golf Le Fleur Edition Chuck 70 High-top Sneakers
$150
SSENSE
Loewe Beige & Yellow Ballet Runner Sneakers
$650
SSENSE
Asics Gel-Nimbus 22 Mesh Trainers
$214
Matches Fashion
Dior World Tour B27 Low-top Sneaker
$1,400
Dior
Gucci Ultrapace Low-top Sneakers
$790
Farfetch
Off-White Odsy-2000 Sneakers
$695
SSENSE
Common Projects Retro 70's Sneakers
$530
Farfetch
Adidas x Ivy Park White Forum Mid Sneaker
$165
SSENSE
Khaite x Adidas Originals Country OG Sneakers
$230
Farfetch
New Balance Tier 1 237 Low-top Sneakers
$109
Farfetch