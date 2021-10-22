SHOPPING

Our Favorite Laptop-Friendly Work Bags

13 chic carryalls that will help ease you into the new flexible-office norm.

by Christina Holevas and Amir La Sure
Photographed by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine, 2018.

A good work bag is one of the most versatile and essential wardrobe items a person can own. If you’re beginning to make the transition to (occasionally) working in an office, on any given day you might be carrying around your laptop, a change of shoes or clothes, snacks, a bottle of water, and all of the other keys-wallet-phone sorts of things. Finding a bag that’s up to the task isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially after mini bags and tiny ’90s styles invaded the runways for a while. But luckily, we’re seeing oversized, overstuffable bags make a comeback (just check out one of our latest editorials for proof). So as you ease into the flexible hot-desk future, allow this roundup to guide you through some of the most stylish, practical work bags on shelves right now.

GanniBanner Tote Bag in Black
$375

This soft suede Ganni number is the definition of classic and effortlessly chic.

JW AndersonOscar Wilde Capsule: Tape Shopper Tote
$435

On days when you want your accessories to speak for you, reach for this sunny tote by JW Anderson.

MedeaMedea Tall Prima Bag
$561
$392.70

This one is bright, cheerful and on-trend—and just big enough for a small MacBook.

Proenza Schouler White LabelXL Morris Stripe Canvas Tote in Natural
$450

This supersized tote is perfect for days when you’re running around between meetings—you’ll stay practical and put together no matter what.

MerletteAsha Tote in White
$560

We love this modern, textural take on a classic tote shape.

LoeweAnagram Top Handle Suede Leather Bag
$2,200

You can’t go wrong with a structured carryall in a neutral tone.

THE ROWBindle Handbag
$1,890

This simple, unfussy bag goes with just about everything.

COMME DES GARCONS WALLETComme Des Garcons Wallet Leather Tote Bag
$368

Consider this a great everyday option as well as a perfect travel companion—you can easily roll it up and stash it in your carryon.

CelineMaillon Triomphe Tote Bag
$1,700

Give your everyday office look a touch of 1950s glamour with this elegant Celine piece.

Bottega VenetaTote bag
$2,750

This buttery soft tote is a pleasure to carry, and it holds more stuff than you might think.

rag & bonePassport Tote
$425

We love the hint of nautical elements on this option from Rag & Bone.

Mansur GavrielTulipano Bag
$695

This is big enough to hold your gym clothes as well as your work supplies, and the orange hue is surprisingly versatile.

KhaiteOsa Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
$920

The most sophisticated take on a straw bag we’ve ever seen.