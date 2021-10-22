Our Favorite Laptop-Friendly Work Bags

A good work bag is one of the most versatile and essential wardrobe items a person can own. If you’re beginning to make the transition to (occasionally) working in an office, on any given day you might be carrying around your laptop, a change of shoes or clothes, snacks, a bottle of water, and all of the other keys-wallet-phone sorts of things. Finding a bag that’s up to the task isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially after mini bags and tiny ’90s styles invaded the runways for a while. But luckily, we’re seeing oversized, overstuffable bags make a comeback (just check out one of our latest editorials for proof). So as you ease into the flexible hot-desk future, allow this roundup to guide you through some of the most stylish, practical work bags on shelves right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ganni Banner Tote Bag in Black $375 View product This soft suede Ganni number is the definition of classic and effortlessly chic.

JW Anderson Oscar Wilde Capsule: Tape Shopper Tote $435 View product On days when you want your accessories to speak for you, reach for this sunny tote by JW Anderson.

Medea Medea Tall Prima Bag $561 $392.70 View product This one is bright, cheerful and on-trend—and just big enough for a small MacBook.

Proenza Schouler White Label XL Morris Stripe Canvas Tote in Natural $450 View product This supersized tote is perfect for days when you’re running around between meetings—you’ll stay practical and put together no matter what.

Merlette Asha Tote in White $560 View product We love this modern, textural take on a classic tote shape.

Loewe Anagram Top Handle Suede Leather Bag $2,200 View product You can’t go wrong with a structured carryall in a neutral tone.

THE ROW Bindle Handbag $1,890 View product This simple, unfussy bag goes with just about everything.

COMME DES GARCONS WALLET Comme Des Garcons Wallet Leather Tote Bag $368 View product Consider this a great everyday option as well as a perfect travel companion—you can easily roll it up and stash it in your carryon.

Celine Maillon Triomphe Tote Bag $1,700 View product Give your everyday office look a touch of 1950s glamour with this elegant Celine piece.

Bottega Veneta Tote bag $2,750 View product This buttery soft tote is a pleasure to carry, and it holds more stuff than you might think.

rag & bone Passport Tote $425 View product We love the hint of nautical elements on this option from Rag & Bone.

Mansur Gavriel Tulipano Bag $695 View product This is big enough to hold your gym clothes as well as your work supplies, and the orange hue is surprisingly versatile.