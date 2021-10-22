Our Favorite Laptop-Friendly Work Bags

13 chic carryalls that will help ease you into the new flexible-office norm.
byChristina HolevasandAmir La Sure
Photographed by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine, 2018.
A good work bag is one of the most versatile and essential wardrobe items a person can own. If you’re beginning to make the transition to (occasionally) working in an office, on any given day you might be carrying around your laptop, a change of shoes or clothes, snacks, a bottle of water, and all of the other keys-wallet-phone sorts of things. Finding a bag that’s up to the task isn’t the easiest thing to do, especially after mini bags and tiny ’90s styles invaded the runways for a while. But luckily, we’re seeing oversized, overstuffable bags make a comeback (just check out one of our latest editorials for proof). So as you ease into the flexible hot-desk future, allow this roundup to guide you through some of the most stylish, practical work bags on shelves right now.
We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.