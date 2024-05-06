Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era? Expect lots of wide-brimmed Western hats, denim on denim, and Chemena Kamali’s Chloé. Over the weekend, the musician continued her love affair with Kamali’s debut Chloé collection as she offered up a must-see twist on the Boho Chic revival. In assless chaps, nonetheless.

Beyoncé showed off a gray monochrome look as part of an Instagram photo dump. She shrouded herself in a gray coat with a furry turtleneck from Kamali’s fall 2024 collection for Chloé. The singer paired her coat with a form-fitting bodysuit and the outfit’s pièce de résistance: backless leather chaps. Her bottoms were designed with a silver belt buckle at the front, a lace-up thong detail at the back, and metallic snaps that went up the pants’s legs. Beyoncé rounded out her look with a suede Cowboy hat, retro shades, silver earrings, and a sculptural ring from Alexander McQueen.

Beyoncé’s Western-inspired wardrobe has been treated to some off-the-runway pieces in recent weeks. Alongside her latest outfit, she’s also worn looks from the likes of Maximillian Davis at Ferragamo and Seán McGirr’s Alexander McQueen. Still, there seems to be a recurring obsession with Kamali’s lauded debut for the French house.

The designer, who previously held positions at Saint Laurent and Chloé under Phoebe Philo, showed Beyoncé’s jacket with form-fitting tights, a ruffled blouse, and knee-high boots. The runway look was decidedly more Boho than Beyoncé’s version but didn’t skimp out on some drama, either.

Beyoncé’s rodeo-chic fashion, achieved with a helping hand from the stylist Shiona Turini, has been all about high-impact fabrics and even higher-impact silhouettes. There’s been a few signatures thus far—lots of “Levii’s Jeans” denim, cut-out chaps like the ones she wore on the Cowboy Carter album cover—as well as a penchant for reimagining runway fashion. She’s worn Chloé, in particular, quite frequently—including a sheer lace bodysuit and a pair of flannel coats. Beyoncé also offered Kamali one of her first celebrity co-signs when she sported a full runway look for W Magazine’s digital cover.

It’s simple: No one can touch Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter runway game.