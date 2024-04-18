Beyoncé isn’t new to this off-the-runway thing. But, hot off the release of her latest album Cowboy Carter, she’s been accessorizing her catwalk wardrobe with a hefty helping of Western influences. Case in point: her latest outfit mixes the Milan runway with a bit of home on the range.

Beyoncé showed off a look from Maximillian Davis’s spring 2023 collection for Ferragamo. She sported a low-cut suit jacket, sans visible buttons, that was designed with a pinched waist. She layered a matching trench coat atop her shoulders before pairing her tailored outerwear with loose-fitting dress pants. From there, Beyoncé dressed things up with a nude button-down top, worn underneath her two jackets, and pointed-toe boots. Like Davis intended, these runway pieces were undeniably chic and sleek. But, as with many of her latest looks, Beyoncé’s styling choices veered heavily into Cowboy Carter territory. She topped everything off with a cream Cowboy hat and a black bolo tie.

With clear shades and a traditional tie, Davis’s runway iteration—modeled by runway star Mona Tougaard during his debut for the Italian house—leaned more towards “Quiet Luxury” than Cowboy chic. Beyoncé, however, decided to forgo the catwalk’s matching gloves and top handle bag in favor of a black clutch, silver drop earrings, and square-shaped sunglasses.

Since dropping Cowboy Carter at the end of March, Beyoncé has livened up runway looks from top brands like Alexander McQueen and Marine Serre. But, as it turns out, the star has been a fan of Davis’s Ferragamo for quite some time now—both on and off the stage. Her Renaissance tour wardrobe included a range of the designer’s creations, like a sequined ruby red gown and a metallic ruched dress. And if her rumored Cowboy Carter tour ever comes to fruition, we’d expect that she and her stylist Shiona Turini have Davis at the top of their list.

Speaking of a potential tour, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles addressed the murmurs during the Los Angeles Challengers premiere earlier this week. When asked as to whether we’ll see the star on the road again anytime soon, she coyly replied “You’ll have to ask her.”