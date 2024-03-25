Beyoncé Turns Double Denim Into Her ‘Spaced Cowboy’ Uniform

Beyoncé flaunted her Cowboy Carter era in Givenchy suiting for an Oscars after-party and, now, the singer has continued her tailoring streak with a look from up North. Today, Beyoncé showed off her version of the Canadian Tuxedo, albeit with some unique and rather on-theme details.

The singer’s look started with a cropped Marine Serre jacket which featured patchwork denim mixed in with the French brand’s signature moon motif. Beyoncé matched her cropped coat with a pair of high-waisted Y/Project jeans with diagonal cut-out details along the front. Despite its moniker (the Canadian part is derived from singer Bing Crosby who was refused access to a Vancouver hotel in the ’50s for wearing a denim-on-denim) there’s no skirting around the fact that double denim has its roots in American Cowboy culture. And Beyoncé only continued the vibe with the rest of her outfit.

She paired her high fashion twist on denim with a wide-brimmed Cowboy hat and held onto an American flag throughout her Instagram video (at one point, she even fashioned the flag into a scarf which is sure to anger a certain crowd of the country’s citizens). A bold red lip provided even more intrigue, as did a chunky silver necklace and sunglasses, while her denim Balenciaga bag was a rather appropriate accessory choice.

Her Balenciaga bag, naturally, also featured two LGBTQ+ flags embroidered on the bag. In anticipation of her new project, Beyoncé rounded out her Instagram post with the caption “4 days until act ii COWBOY CARTER.” It was set to Sly & The Family Stone’s song “Spaced Cowboy.”

Beyoncé has been dipping her toes into both country music (she ruffled the entire genre’s feathers at the 2016 Country Music Awards) and old west style for quite some time now. But don’t call her upcoming record a “country” album. In a statement shared to Instagram, the star wrote of her Cowboy Cater project, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.”

“This album has been over five years in the making,” the musician continued. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

She also teased some potential collaborations—there’s rumors of a Dolly Parton “Jolene” moment—writing “I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”