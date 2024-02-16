Beyoncé wasn’t kidding when she crooned “this ain’t Texas.” Over the past few days, the icon has been just about everywhere except the Lone Star State—in fact, she seems to be taking one big tour of the boroughs of New York at the moment. Last night, the singer once again hit the streets of NYC to support the premiere of the legal thriller Mea Culpa, in which her Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, stars. For the occasion, Bey donned a hooded minidress that was basically one big optical illusion.

The singer’s look was plucked from Olivier Rousteing’s pre-fall 2024 collection for Balmain, and featured a handful of eye-catching design details. The piece was crafted in two sections—a black-and-white hood à la Grace Jones that extended into a miniskirt and a corset under-layer, complete with a Madonna-like cone bra. If the Balmain piece wasn’t enough of a statement, Beyoncé made sure to take things up several notches with the rest of her look.

She styled the dress with thin black sunglasses and a matching top-handle bag. Her coordinating kitten heels also featured a black-and-white motif while her floor-sweeping fur coat just might have been her very, very refined take on the Mob Wife aesthetic.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Although Beyoncé commands attention just about anywhere she goes, Kelly Rowland also showed out to celebrate her upcoming appearance in the Tyler Perry film. Like Bey, Kelly also opted for a rather leggy look in the form of a plaid Area coat that she styled with a collared shirt and matching underwear.

It turned out to be a big night for Destiny’s Child’s alumni—Michelle Williams also attended the premiere in an all-red look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Since announcing her next album Act II on Sunday, Beyoncé has been busy supporting those who are closet to her. On Monday, the singer shocked Bushwick (and much of the fashion industry) when she attended Luar’s runway show in support of her nephew, Julez Smith, who was modeling at the event. There, Beyoncé dazzled in a Gaurav Gupta couture blazer that she topped off with a metallic Luar bag and, yes, a matching cowboy hat.