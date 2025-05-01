A Closer Look at Beyoncé & Blue Ivy’s Matching Cowboy Carter Bodysuits
On Monday evening, Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Among the evening’s highlights (of which there were many) was a poignant moment between Beyoncé and her daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, mid-way through the show.
Beyoncé brought both Blue and Rumi on stage for a performance of her Cowboy Carter song “Protector,” a slow ballad about the joys of motherhood. While Rumi stood out in a layered gold dress, Beyoncé and Blue slipped into matching Burberry looks for the segment. Beyoncé, for her part, donned a custom bodysuit and chaps that featured suede fringing and a jaw-dropping amount of Swarovski crystals. Blue, meanwhile, opted for a similar sparkling moment, though her look featured regular trousers with a zip front instead of chaps. The teenager had several moments on stage aside from this one, including a solo dance to her mom’s song “Deja Vu.”
“We feel privileged to have created custom looks for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour,” Burberry’s Daniel Lee said in a statement to W. The designer explained that the costumes “take inspiration from the Western cowboy.”
Of course, Beyoncé had quite a few outfit changes during the nearly three-hour-long show. There was plenty of fringe and backless chaps, including a white Mugler number with 1740 laser-cut strips of fabric. Bling was also a common theme, seen in looks like a bedazzled denim catsuit and matching cowboy hat from Roberto Cavalli, and a skin-tight Moschino look with tassels placed all over. Other fashion moments included a Dsquared2 tank top and shorts (a deep cut reference to her “Crazy In Love” music video), a light-up gown from Anrealage, and a Diesel newsprint catsuit.
If Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is anything like her Renaissance tour, fashion fans are in for a treat. The singer wore a jaw-dropping number of designer looks for her last tour, and likely has a whole repertoire of custom outfits waiting backstage for another go-around.
This evening, Beyoncé is set to take the stage for her second of five L.A. shows. Any guesses on what she might wear next?