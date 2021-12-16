No One Wears Houndstooth Like Beyoncé

Leave it to Beyoncé to come up with an outfit that’s suitable for both the office and the gym. For the second time in a week, 40-year-old singer Instagrammed a photoshoot of herself wearing a zippered houndstooth bra from Halls of Ivy, her brand Ivy Park’s fifth collaboration with Adidas. The first time around, she paired the top with a pair of matching houndstooth leggings and a soccer ball, showing off the collection’s sportier side with a little help from her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy. On Wednesday, the bra was back on her grid, this time beneath a garment you’re much more likely to associate with the pattern: a fitted blazer. All it took was buttoning it up to make her matching pants, which featured drawstrings and velvet stripes down the side, resemble pleated trousers. In fact, Bey looked perfectly business casual in the photo of her sitting down for a bit of note-taking at her desk.

Beyoncé has proven fond of blazers as of late, though she has yet to wear one in a typical manner. Another appeared in an Instagram photoshoot earlier this month, topping off a Gucci x Balenciaga ensemble that had her sparkling from head to toe. In both instances, she wore a silver French manicure and statement sunglasses. This time, the latter took the form of Louis Vuitton’s massive Cyclone shades, which prominently feature the house’s flower monogram in crystals.

Don’t be surprised if Beyoncé offers up another take on her latest for Ivy Park. She has plenty of options to choose from, ranging from puffer jackets to faux-leather pants to sequined floor-length coats.