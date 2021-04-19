One weekend. One city. Three very different fashion icons. Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham, three women who share, if nothing else, the experience of having every item they wear noted and dissected, all descended on Miami Beach this weekend for various reasons. Despite shared geography, all had very different takes on their attire. While Kardashian and Beyoncé both wore what could be described as green-hued minidresses, each did it in their own unique way.

First up is Beyoncé, who appeared to be in the 305 for her own personal reasons. She and her husband Jay-Z have been celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary and had been in Las Vegas last week. Apparently, they decided to keep the trip going by hopping on a jet to Florida. Little is known about what, exactly, the pair were up to, but it does seem like they enjoyed some time aboard a boat.

Bey uploaded what seems to be her favorite look from the weekend to her Instagram. She paired a trompe l'oeil print minidress from British label Auné with matching gloves. She capped off the outfit with green heels from Jacquemus and a neon green bag from Medea. For his part, Jay-Z was in a full tuxedo for the event.

Kardashian, meanwhile, traveled to Miami for the opening of Pharrell William’s new venture, The Goodtime Hotel. Pharrell’s partner in this endeavor is Miami hospitality impresario David Grutman, a longtime friend of the Kardashian family. Kardashian, too, was feeling the need for a green minidress moment, but hers was made of ostrich embossed leather. As per Kardashian protocol, it's also a vintage fashion treasure. The dress was part of John Galliano’s fall 2000 collection for Dior. It was originally shown on the runway with knee-high boots and a fur-lined jacket, but Kim kept it simpler with strappy sandals. Fur is not only now out, but it's never been quite “in” as far as Miami’s tropical climate is concerned.

Finally, we come to Beckham. We know that historically she likes a minidress, though usually not bright greens ones. Instead, Posh kept things on-brand for what was a pretty eventful weekend.

Not only did she attend The Goodtime Hotel opening alongside Kardashian, but her husband’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF, kicked off its second season at their home stadium in nearby Ft. Lauderdale. Finally, Beckham also found time to celebrate her 47th birthday on Saturday.

For the hotel party, she put a South Beach spin on a Posh classic. She paired a crisp white dress shirt with shiny, vinyl pants and finished it off with a pop of color in the form of neon orange pumps. For her seemingly more low-key birthday celebration, she wore a white maxidress to the beach.