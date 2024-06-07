Beyoncé’s Plunging Boho Coat Is From the 2000s Milan Runway

Beyoncé’s rodeo-chic style is giddying up all the way back to the early aughts. In her latest Instagram photo dump, the Cowboy Carter singer continued to show off her Western-tinged fashion streak with some teensy denim pants and a major archival coat.

The hero piece of Beyoncé’s latest look? A tan printed jacket from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2002 runway show purchased from Opulent Addict and styled by Shiona Turini. The floor-sweeping coat featured plenty of Boho adjacent details like cheetah print and animal motifs throughout. The reverse side of the jacket also happened to be designed with red and black fabric which the mogul expertly showed off in a video.

Beyoncé wore the piece solo, accenting its low-cut neckline with a thin brown belt. From there, the singer turned up the heat on her outfit with cut-off denim shorts, a wide-brim cowboy hat, and aviator shades. Beyoncé then sported a pair of hoof-shaped lace up boots from Sonora for an added Cowboy Carter finish.

Runway legend Alek Wek first showed off the catwalk version of Beyoncé’s coat during Cavalli’s 2002 presentation. The top model also wore teensy bottoms like Beyoncé—though her pair were cheetah printed, naturally—that Cavalli paired with boots and a feathered necklace.

Beyoncé has been mainly sticking to current season runway pulls during her Cowboy Carter era from brands like Chloé and Ferragamo. Back in April, she did pull out an archival ’90s Versace moment for the iHeart Radio Music Awards. But her latest Cavalli number might be one of her more personal yet.

Aside from being entirely on-theme with her recent fashion leanings, the late Italian creative was one of the first major luxury designers to dress Beyoncé in the early stages of her career. The singer sported Cavalli’s bodycon dresses and sultry separates on various occasions—most notably for her “Deja Vu” music video and during the 2011 Met Gala. The brand’s current creative director, Fausto Puglisi, even created a custom Renaissance look for Beyoncé. An archival celebrity pull is notable. But an archival celebrity pull with some backstory? All that more special.